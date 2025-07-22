Harry Scowen is confident Hastings Priory CC will bounce back immediately after a rain-affected defeat at Brighton that dented their Sussex League Division 2 promotion hopes.

After rain, a 20-overs-a-side game was ordered and after Priory were asked to bat, they were restricted to 154-9, with Shawn Johnson’s 35 the top score.

The Priory bowlers struggled to contain the home batsmen, who reached their target only three wickets down in the 18th over.

Hastings remain second – 15 points behind leaders West Chilts and 19 in front of third-placed St James Montefiore.

Scowen, who was absent and handed over the captaincy reins to Fred Hulbert, said: “It was a tricky day. It is always challenging when you sit around watching it rain hoping to get a game in, and positive we could go with the T20 option giving us 10 points guaranteed.

"The toss was quite important and unfortunately we didn't win that and were stuck into bat. A great start in the powerplay saw us scoring ten an over, but wickets were falling.

"The middle overs were tricky and Brighton bowlers bowled well. This period was key for us, some low scores meaning we had a lot to do at the back end to get us up towards a good total.

"We finished well eventually putting 154 on the board, probably 15-20 runs short of feeling very confident.

“In return, we bowled a little both sides of the wicket and struggled to contain, something we have been brilliant at in recent weeks - credit to Brighton for eventually making it a comfortable win.

"It was a disappointing day, yet tricky with both recognised wicketkeepers out injured and some other fitness issues in the squad, but I am confident we will regroup for next weekend at home to Buxted Park.”