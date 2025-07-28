Brilliant Bolney batsmen are too hot for Hailsham

Leaders Bolney beat Hailsham in a Division 3 East run-feast in the Sussex Cricket League.

After being put into bat, Bolney’s top and middle order delivered a brutal display of power hitting and composure to total 365-5.

The innings was anchored by a masterful knock from Saurabh Wakaskar, who lit up the ground with a sublime 130 off 103 balls, peppering the boundary with 16 fours and 5 sixes. His innings was the backbone of Bolney’s charge and set up the platform for a late onslaught.

After early setbacks – including the quick dismissal of Rohit Jagota (2) and Michael Gould (34 off 27) – Wakaskar found support in Steffan Piolet (45 off 79), who played a more measured knock.

Jake Hainsworth top scored for Hailsham at Bolney

However, it was the fireworks from Usman Ghani that truly took the game away from Hailsham. Blasting 81 from just 29 balls*, including 10 sixes, Ghani accelerated the run rate into overdrive.

Late cameos from Rachad Forde (38 off 18) and Mohammed Qasim Nasiri (19* off 4) only compounded the pain for the Hailsham bowlers.

Amid the run-fest, James Bellett (3-83) and Andrew Anthony (2-79) were the only bowlers to make inroads, but they came at a heavy cost in terms of economy.

Chasing 366 was always going to be a tall order, but Jake Hainsworth gave Hailsham real hope with a brilliant 153 off 128 balls, striking 23 boundaries and 3 sixes. His innings was a mix of elegance and aggression, keeping his team in the hunt for much of the chase.

However, Hainsworth lacked substantial support from the rest of the order. While Andrew Anthony contributed a rapid 36 off 22* late on, and Harry Chatfield added a quick 23, wickets fell regularly at the other end and Hailsham ended on 292-9.

The Bolney bowlers shared the load effectively. Mohammad Nabizoy impressed with 3 for 56, while Wakaskar, Nasiri, Zabehulah, Ahmadzai, and Waleed Muhammad chipped in with a wicket apiece to keep Hailsham in check. Their disciplined and varied attack ensured Hainsworth’s heroics would not be enough for victory but was enough for the S Lyons Electrical player of the match award.