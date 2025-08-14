Hastings Priory CC skipper Harry Scowen hailed his players for a ‘brilliant’ win over their title rivals that put them top of the league.

A three-wicket win at home to previous leaders West Chiltington has put Priory in box seat for the Sussex League Division 2 title and a return to the Premier League.

Adam Barton took 6-56 as West Chilts were bowled out for 189, then Iden McCleave’s 43 not out got them home in a tricky run chase.

Priory go to Worthing on Saturday just six points clear of Chilts with four games to play.

Hastings Priory keep the West Chilts runs down | Staff picture

Scowen told us: “It was a brilliant win. We were absolutely delighted to get the vital 30 points and put us top of the league.

"Finally managing to win a toss was great as I felt it gave us the best chance of controlling the game.

"We bowled brilliantly, very tight and disciplined while taking wickets at regular intervals.

"Adam Barton looked threatening with the new ball and Fred Hulbert bowled tightly as ever. Adam Page and Shawn Johnson offered good control with their off spin before Adam Barton returned with his left-arm spin which proved to be devastating.

"We were delighted to restrict West Chiltington to 189 and to give ourselves 48 overs to chase.

“In return we struggled initially to build the big partnership we needed to make a big dent in the chase.

"I was dismissed early before Caleb Lallo fell shortly after. Ryan Hoadley and Shawn Johnson rebuilt nicely, before we lost Shawn, Ed Finch and Ryan quickly.

"Iden McCleave and Seaver Cowley rebuilt again before Greg Devlin joined Iden and got us within touching distance with a run-a-ball 30.

"Fred Hulbert and Iden saw off the last few overs where we needed a run a ball to get over the line.

"Iden finished 40 odd not out – one of the best 40s I have seen given the situation, an innings of real maturity, eventually getting us over the line with two balls to spare.

"I was thrilled with our collective performance in such a high pressure environment, leaving us top of the table going into the last four games with our destiny in our hands.

"It’s Worthing away this week in a format we like – so we are confident of maintaining our top spot.”