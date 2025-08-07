Bring on West Chilts! Hastings Priory beat Mayfield to set up second-v-first clash
Harry Scowen’s team welcome the Sussex League Division 2 leaders to town sitting just 13 points behind them in the title race.
At Mayfield last Saturday, Scowen’s ton and 44 from Eddy Finch took Priory to 262-6 before they bowled out the hosts for 183 with the two Adams – Barton and Page – taking three wickets each.
Scowen told us: “It was a brilliant win – almost the perfect game.
“We were delayed half-an-hour after the Mayfield pitch and outfield had suffered from rain in the week.
“A damp, green wicket looked like the makings of the perfect bowl-first deck but I lost the toss again. We were stuck in and after some wayward bowling we were off to a flyer.
“Caleb Laloo was dismissed in the 30s and Ryan Hoadley shortly followed. Shawn Johnson and I rebuilt again until he departed for 20.
“Eddy against his old club was brilliant, dynamic and busy at the crease. We set our sights on a declaration and after I passed three figures we tried to push it on further, I was dismissed on 118 and the lower order pushed us up to 262.
“In the reply Adam Barton and Fred Hulbert bowled well, each picking up a couple. Shawn, bowling a combination of seam and spin was useful again, similar to Adam Barton. Spud then came on and took crucial wickets and we held our catches and bowled Mayfield out for 180.
“A brilliant performance takes us into the massive home game against top side West Chilts this weekend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.