Broadbridge Heath CC continue their unbeaten start to the season

Broadbridge Heath CC visited Slinfold twos on Saturday and came away with their fifth win in their first five league matches in Division 7 West of the Sussex Cricket League.

Having lost the toss and been inserted, Broadbridge Heath amassed 326-6 in their allotted 40 overs; the second time they have scored over 300 in 40 overs.

Half centuries from both openers, Binesh Devasahayam (55) and Danny Abraham (56), gave them a quick start. Contributions continued down the order with wickets falling regularly until Jebin Jose Yovan came in and hit 83 in 31 balls; hitting 5 fours and 8 sixes along the way.

Sam Brooker was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets.

Slinfold’s response started well, with opener David Wilding scoring 56. However, they lost wickets on a regular basis and their target gradually got further away. They were finally all out for 234 – which was 92 runs short. Pick of the bowlers were Suraj Rajan and Abhishek Chaudhary who both took three wickets.