Broadbridge Heath CC continue their unbeaten start to the season
Having lost the toss and been inserted, Broadbridge Heath amassed 326-6 in their allotted 40 overs; the second time they have scored over 300 in 40 overs.
Half centuries from both openers, Binesh Devasahayam (55) and Danny Abraham (56), gave them a quick start. Contributions continued down the order with wickets falling regularly until Jebin Jose Yovan came in and hit 83 in 31 balls; hitting 5 fours and 8 sixes along the way.
Sam Brooker was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets.
Slinfold’s response started well, with opener David Wilding scoring 56. However, they lost wickets on a regular basis and their target gradually got further away. They were finally all out for 234 – which was 92 runs short. Pick of the bowlers were Suraj Rajan and Abhishek Chaudhary who both took three wickets.