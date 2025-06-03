Broadwater make it three in a row - Worthing lose to leaders - Southwick on a roll

Broadwater CC sit third in the table after beating Burgess Hill seconds by 109 runs in their latest Sussex League Division 4 West match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadwater won the toss and elected to bat on a good-looking wicket and got off to a positive start. Chris Green and Paul O’Sullivan both scored freely and put on 75 for the first wicket in 11.5 overs.

O’Sullivan was first to go for 34 and when Green departed for a run-a-ball 43 skipper Benn Challen was joined by Barbados overseas player Sadrian Ward, whose attacking play upped the run rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward was out for 47 off 28 balls and Challen was to follow shortly after for 51 with the score at 200-4. Akhona Mbanga added 13 and Jamie Foreshaw 19 before Freddie Tomlinson (8) and James Horn (37) ended not out having taken the score to 290-7.

Sadrian Ward on his way to 47 for Broadwater in their win over Burgess Hill twos

Burgess Hill’s reply started slowly with Ward and Akhona Mbanga opening the bowling and on the money from the start. Ward’s line and length was immaculate and he had opener Ben Hopkins caught by Green for 0. James Horn picked up two wickets including the classy James Chadburn for 80.

Ward finished with 1-17 from nine overs and with Chadburn gone so too were Burgess Hill’s hopes. The remaining wickets were shared around with two each for Toby Horn and Arshad Mahmood, one for Challen and a wicket through obstruction when Jooste handled the ball.

This was Broadwater’s third win in a row and Challen said: “We’ve started the season well and although we lost our first league game we have won the past three and are going along nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having had Akhona Mbanga as our overseas the last three summers he is now an English-qualified player which gave us the chance to recruit Sadrian Ward from Barbados as our new overseas. Hopefully we can keep pushing towards the top of the table and see where we are come September.”

Southwick and Shoreham on their way to beating Felbridge and Sunnyside

In Division 2, Worthing were beaten by 47 runs away to leaders Eastbourne.

The hosts won the toss and batted but Darryl Rebbetts (3-19), Giorgio Rigali (2-31) and Jed Bandy (2-37) helped restrict them to 201 all out.

Jed Bandy’s 51 was the highlight of the Worthing reply after the top order had failed to fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing skipper Martyn Swift said: “It was not the result we wanted. We did well to bowl a good Eastbourne side out for 200. They’re a good team and should compete for promotion.

"Unfortunately the batting let us down. We showed some vulnerability at the top of the order and being 5 down very quickly meant we were always going to struggle to chase down the score.

"Huge credit to Jed Bandy, making his first league 50 and showing really fight getting us up to 150 in reply.”

Worthing host St James Montefiore this weekend.

Three wins from four outings – the latest a victory over leaders Felbridge and Sunnyside – have seen Southwick and Shoreham CC go second in the Division 8 Central table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a sea fret enveloping Buckingham Park, skipper Harry Dorgan lost the toss and was asked to bat.

Against a fast and accurate attack the batters struggled to make headway and openers Adam Walter and Dean Ghasemi were soon out,

Wicketkeeper Harry Price provided resistance with judicious shot selection. When Price was bowled by Alex Parker on 15 the Wickers were in trouble but a bristling Harry Sutton turned the game around as he blasted fours and sixes to all parts.

Dorgan went for 29, but Sutton stood alone as the rest of the order collapsed around him, until he was out for 79, over half of his team’s total of 153 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The swirling mist had lifted by the start of the Felbridge reply and Sutton turned an ankle and was unable to take any further part.

Ahmed Oryakhail (2-8) and Gary Mussen (2-13) had the away batting line-up reeling. Good work in the field helped them rip out the top order, taking two wickets each, and Harry Cracknell performed his usual run-out miracle before leggie Dorgan’s five for eight left Felbridge 48 all out.

Dorgan said: “It was a fantastic fielding effort, seven catches, a run out and a stumping. It was a great all-round effort with a contribution from everyone.”