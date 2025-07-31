Rustington secured a remarkable win at Broadwater – by bowling out the hosts for just 42.

Chasing 207 to win the Division 4 West clash, Les Ward (21) was the only batter to make double figures as Ollie Morris took 7-15 and Mac Cox 3-27 to skittle Broadwater in double quick time.

Earlier, Rustington had scored 206-6 thanks largely to Shadreck Shawarira (84) and Matthew Reynolds (74 not out). Sadrian Ward (2-36) was Broadwater’s most successful bowler.

The result leaves Rustington third in the table, Broadwater seventh.

Rustington’s Mac Cox said the win came during what was proving a good season for the club following their promotion last year.

He said: “We managed to continue our fine form and register another win, making it four wins from the past five games for us.

"On a tricky wicket, we managed to post a very competitive 206-6, having been reduced to 4-3 early on. Fantastic contributions from Shadeck Shawarira (84) and Matthew Reynolds (74) dug us out of a hole and got us up to a good score.

“The second innings contradicted the very attritional first innings, with Ollie Morris providing the fireworks. Our opening bowler ran through Broadwaters side with figures of 7-15 from his 6.1 overs. He was supported by me as Broadwater were bowled out for 42.

“We have managed to pick up some good momentum around the turn of the season and continue to push for back to back promotions, having finished runners-up in Division 5 West last year.

"Our league position certainly exceeds our early season targets of consolidating in the new league. But hopefully our momentum takes us forward with a tough run of fixtures coming in next few weeks.”

In Division 2, Worthing kept up their chase for promotion with an 82-run win away to Roffey twos.

Edward Middleton (57 not out) and Darryl Rebbetts (45) led the visitors to 244-8 in 53 overs and when Roffey replied, Nathan Schoultz (4-42) and Harry Merritt-Blann (3-52) were the top wicket-takers as they were bowled out for 162.

Worthing remain sixth – 49 points off second-placed Hastings.

Southwick and Shoreham CC enjoyed a hard-fought win over Scaynes Hill 2nd XI in Division 8 Central.

With Harry Dorgan away it was left to stand-skipper Tom Bell to preside over a low-scoring but intensely exciting match at Buckingham Park.

Bell won the toss and decided to field and Harry Sutton justified his decision by bowling Matthew Carter for a golden duck.

Wickets fell steadily as Scaynes Hill struggled with unpredictable bounce. Stefan Hildreth scratched his way to 19, while Anthony Brugnoli grafted his way to 25 from 60 balls until he fell LBW to young debutant Huey Pitcher.

At 83 for 6 it looked all over but a blast of 27 not out from Lee Pelling helped his side to a total of 126 all out off 37 overs.

Pitcher’s figures of 7-0-18-3 proved an excellent start to life with the Wickers, Dean Ghasemi bowled well for his brace and Sutton was nigh on unplayable, sending down four maidens in his nine-over spell.

The home batters found the wicket to be no friendlier as they struggled against good line and length bowling from Brugnoli.

Mal Keech and Ghasemi both went cheaply, Adam Walter compiled a laborious 24 in 44 balls to keep the Wickers in the game but it was Sutton’s outstanding knock of 47 with eight fours and a six that almost took them him.

Alas, when he was bowled by Sam Dore a succession of wickets followed, Gary Mussen almost won it with a nervy 11 taking the score to 122-8, the next man in went for a duck which left skipper Bell and teenager Ahmed Oryakhail to score four to win.

Bell struggled to get bat on ball but Oryakhail showed great skill and composure to block his end up. To the delight of anxious onlookers both players somehow wangled two runs apiece and a wide carried S&S to victory.

The Southwick Sheilas finished their season on a high with a double match weekend, winning both and topping the league table with one only one team still having a chance to match their points tally.

Saturday afternoon saw the arrival of Rottingdean, who put Southwick into bat first.

An impressive start put the Sheilas on the front foot and they finished their 16 overs on 314-1. The pressure was on Rottingdean to put runs on the board, but a brilliant bowling display from the Sheilas limited Rottingdean to 299-5. Game one done! Then on to Sunday lunchtime and a home match against Shoreham Seabirds. There where was a palpable feeling of excitement in the air - though this may have been was in anticipation of the Lionesses upcoming football final! The match between Southwick and Shoreham was a very close one with both teams putting in some outstanding bowling displays.

Shoreham bowlers kept Southwick to 281 in their innings before they got off to a flying start with the bat themselves.

The Sheilas were up to the challenge that the Seabirds presented and were equal to their bowling strength. Ultimately Southwick limited Shoreham to 264 and won.

Then the team came together to watch the Lionesses become Euro champions… what an awesome weekend for women’s sport.