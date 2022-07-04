Brochure celebrates the Sussex cricket club who are 251 not out

Horsham’s first recorded game was on August 5, 1771 – pre-dating the MCC – when 11 of Horsham played 22 men of High Chiltington at Hurston Common, the next recorded match being against Dorking. East Grinstead – with whom Horsham are currently vying tor top spot in the Sussex Premier League– were also early opponents. Bats were curved, there were just two stumps, and scores were recorded by scratching on a stick.

Think of it, in 1771 George III was on the throne, slavery was in full swing, and we still owned America. And, with unmade roads, transport by horse and cart meant travel to away matches was an all day affair. The advent of Horsham Cricket Club is considered a significantly landmark happening to warrant inclusion in Wikipedia’s listing of that year’s major milestones (albeit with details differing from the club’s own records).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quite rightly, Horsham CC are proud of their history: senior pioneer of the game in Sussex, more than a century of hosting county cricket, founder member of the Sussex League, serial league championship and Sussex Cup winners’ titles, National Cup winner at Lord’s, production of a seemingly endless supply of players for the county, and playing a significant role in the development of burgeoning international cricketers. These and other highlights in Horsham’s incredibly long cricket background are recorded in the brochure, but there is far more to it than that.

The front cover of the commemorative Horsham CC 250 brouchure

The very attractive brochure’s front page is illustrated by Paul Talbot’s superb print depicting cricket action at the ground, and features the logo designed by young member Harry Ashby (copies of Paul’s print can be purchased from the club office).

Former Sussex Captain John Barclay has contributed the foreword, enthusing on what the club and ground means to him, and other articles cover outstanding exploits from county games, together with a blow by blow account of Horsham’s Cockspur Cup journey to win at Lord’s, and Chris Nash’s memories of Horsham.

The overseas players representing Horsham – several of whom have gone on to win international acclaim - and Horsham players to have represented Sussex are also featured, and there is a section on Horsham Ladies and Junior cricket, plus an article paying tribute to the other sections of Horsham Sports Club based at the Cricketfield Road ground – hockey, tennis, squash and Social – and a look to the future.