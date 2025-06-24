Brothers shine as Glynde get through in the National Cup

Glynde keeper Archie Burrows celebrates | Picture: submitted

Glynde are through in the National Cup after a brilliant 7-run win over Reed.

Glynde batted first on Sunday, but Glynde were never able to score quickly, as Archie Burrows (15) Charlie Hobden (14) and Tom Silvester (12), all tried to up the tempo of the innings, but the accurate bowling from Reed was suffocating the Glynde innings, as they tried in vain to keep the score ticking over.

But at the 30 over mark, Glynde had managed to get the run rate up to 3 an over, when top scorer Archie Hall (36) departed, looking to increase the pace.

Ollie Bailey (34) at last finding some confidence as he struck four 4s and two 6s managed to increase the run rate further, but they lost important wickets along the way and at at end of the 36th over Glynde were now in trouble at 169-8, despite George Burton Durham’s (13).

Taller brother Will then came to the crease and started to find batting slightly easier with quick singles and fast running pushed the score upwards, as Glynde had a massive stroke of luck in the 39th over, as the ball crashed into a helmet behind the wicket, which allowed 5 penalty runs to be added to Glynde's score and Will Burton-Durham finished with 11 not out enabling Glynde to reach a score of 189 all out with 1 ball remaining. Reed’s Jack Tidey (3-36) and William Haslems (3-61) were the most successful bowlers.

Reed started well as Michael Robertson (10) and Stuart Smith (21) adding 32 for the 1st wicket. Smith looked dangerous, but off-spin bowler Charlie Hobden (2-33) had him caught behind.

Reed then got on top as a partnership of 72 between William Haslem (56) and Charlie Walters (36), putting the away side on top before the former departed.

Glynde were then able to take wickets at regular intervals as Reed collapsed to 167-9 as Burton-Durham (3-34) and brother leg spinner George (3-32) caused the collapse, Ollie Bailey's 1-25 kept things tight as well. It was the second youngest of the side Wyatt Watson (1-34 in 7.5 overs) who finished the match as he completed a superb day for the team by uprooting Matt Giblins off stump and the whole team celerated. This was a superb performance from Glynde, as their never-give-up attitude came to the fore. Glynde are now away to the 2025 holders of the cup Foxton Gratna from Cambridgeshire on 6th July