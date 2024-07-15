Bunn and Baksh in top form for Horley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager Ryan Bunn hit a superb maiden century for Horley 2nd XI against Shepperton, while spinner Irfaan Baksh took six wickets for the Horley 1st XI in an important win at Cobham Avorians.

Going into the 1st XI match, Horley were second in the Surrey Championship Division Five table and Cobham were third, so it was a big game for Charlie Robins’ side. Horley were asked to bat on a track that looked very bowler friendly at first glance, with it having a green top.

Regan Derham (40) returned from a week off to open with Ben Remfry and the pair got off to a steady start. To the surprise of most, Cobham’s opening seamers Dhananjaya Tharindu (1-14) and Aveesha Keshan (2-47), weren’t troubling either Derham or Remfry, which led to an early change from Cobham skipper Luke Barrow.

Left arm spinner Manith Perera (2-40) came into the attack with the score at 27-0 and in his second over he claimed the wicket of Remfry, smartly caught by keeper Dom Worth for 14.

Happy Bunny: Ryan Bunn made 129 not out.

CP Singh (54) strolled to the crease with 34 runs on the board, hoping to share another big stand with Derham. Perera was a constant from one end with Barrow rotating the bowlers at the other, however Singh and Derham found ways to keep the score ticking over, sharing another 50 partnership.

Sajeewa Karunaratne (5-37) was the man to make the breakthrough, getting Derham stumped with the first ball of his spell, leaving Horley 92-2 in the 24th over. Karunaratne was turning the screw, putting pressure on the Horley batsmen, with the help of Perera, and claimed his next victim in the 30th over, with Horley having added just 12 since Derham departed.

Luke Smith (15) looked as composed as ever alongside Singh in the middle, until Barrow brought Keshan back on and he snuck one through bat and pad to clean bowl the youngster, which caused a mini collapse.

Within the space of five overs, Keshan and Perera grabbed one wicket each, with Karunaratne picking up another two, taking Horley from 131-3 to 155-7, with Perera claiming the big scalp of Singh, after a spectacular one-handed catch from skipper Barrow.

After 42 overs, Horley were about 50 runs off their pre-innings target, but Will Taylor (11) and Baksh (11) added some important lower-order runs, before Karunaratne dismissed Taylor, completing his five-for.

Baksh was joined by Adam Stephenson at the start of the 49th over, but disaster struck for him an over later, as, trying to run a quick single, Stephenson pulled his hamstring. Baksh then fell to the returning Keshan, trying to clear mid-on, with quick singles no longer an option.

With the help of extras, Horley climbed up to 192 before Tharindu had Stephenson caught in the 55th over.

With Stephenson out of action, Andrew Burbidge – a one-time Horley regular who now films the matches for the club’s YouTube channel instead of playing – came to the rescue and donned any Horley whites he could find, to make sure they weren’t down a man in the field.

Guy Derham (1-15) and Ben Davies (1-27) spearheaded the Horley attack, looking to pile the pressure on early, with the Cobham players being overheard saying it was a 220 track. Derham found the breakthrough, having Amith Sarma caught by skipper Robins in the fifth over. Suhas Thyagaraj (27) and Alex Worth (17) led the rebuild for Cobham, picking up and punishing any loose delivery they received.

Robins (1-11) made a double change at the start of the 13th over, bringing himself and Baksh into the attack, in an attempt to break a partnership that was starting to flourish. Robins chipped away on his usual line and length and was rewarded right at the end of the 16th over, with Thyagaraj slapping one straight at Regan Derham at short extra cover, who took an instinctive catch slightly to his right-hand side.

Baksh was the next to profit from the constant Horley pressure, taking a smart caught and bowled to remove Alex Worth, the other set batsman. Before long, 52-2 had become 68-4, with Baksh striking again, this time Taylor diving to hold a catch from Karunaratne in the 25th over.

Cobham skipper Barrow (11) was watching this madness unfold from the other end, and it wouldn’t become easier for him. Baksh was tearing through the Cobham middle order, with Horley’s fielders seemingly taking it in turns to hang on to special catches in the field, as Guy Derham stepped up to take a diving grab to his right-hand side.

Baksh’s fourth wicket came in the same over, with Dom Worth clothing a full toss straight to Singh at mid-wicket. Barrow, usually quite an aggressive batsman, had gone into his shell, which gave Baksh the perfect opportunity to claim his fifth wicket as he edged one straight to Regan Derham at slip in the 31st over.

Taylor (1-8), who was bowling leg spin instead of pace after a back issue in recent weeks, was bowling beautifully in tandem with Baksh and was finally rewarded with a wicket to reduce Cobham to 82-8. The home side were still playing their shots, which suited Baksh as he picked up his sixth to finish with excellent figures of 6-26 from 14 overs.

At 89-9 in the 35th over, there was an air of inevitability about the result, with Horley having ten overs to claim one more wicket. Davies returned to clean bowl Manith Perera and wrap the game up for Horley, winning by 98 runs.

Horley are second in the table, just three points behind leaders Alleyn and 29 ahead of Cobham, so their chances of remaining in the top two have increased with this win. They welcome fourth-placed Effingham to Horley Row next weekend, hoping to protect their unbeaten record and carry on their strong promotion push.

Rain frustrated Horley 2nd XI’s bid to remain top of Surrey 2nd XI Premier Division but it did not spoil Ryan Bunn’s day, as the 17-year-old carried his bat, making 129 not out.

Playing at home against an in-form Shepperton team, Horley opted to bat first, taking advantage of the fact the visitors were missing three fielders, as their car had broken down.

Opening pair, Bunn and Toby Davie were tasked with taking the bowlers on with aggression. Davie looked to rotate the strike but was done by a peach of a delivery that turned both ways and he was bowled for one.

However the pressure did not weight down young Bunn as he played both powerfully and elegantly, as the situation required. A strong partnership between himself and Matt Ware saw Horley race to 50 off ten overs. The two played excellently, with Bunn – who had made two undefeated 50s so far this season – showing that today was his day.

Eventually, Ware found himself in the classic situation of ‘wicket after drinks’, with Gunpreet Bhatla having him caught behind, breaking a partnership that had put on 126. Ben Stewart came in but quickly found a leading edge, so Horley skipper Jon Barnett joined Bunn and looked to support him to his first century. Bunn was playing smart cricket, while Barnett hit consecutive boundaries. With Horley scoring freely, the captain was debating a sensible time to declare.

Bunn batted superbly and reached his century with a chip down the ground. Given that his previous highest score had been 60 not out, this was a landmark moment for the young player who has been with Horley since under-11s.

When Barnett was out, Horley were in a very strong position at 179-4 so the remaining batters were able to have a go. Dan Sired hit three fours in his 17 and Khyan Patel two fours in his ten. While Chris Cosham and Will Hofmann also came and went, Bunn batted on at the other end and Horley declared on 241-8 after 42 overs.

Bunn ended up on 129 not out from 116 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes. He is a destructive batter who gets stronger and better every year so this should not be a one-off.

Unfortunately rain hit at the interval and the teams did not enter the field again, with puddles on the square. This was a great shame for Horley, with a strong score on the board, and they slipped from first to second in the table, as Roehampton overtook them by virtue of their win at Wallington.

Next Saturday they play away at ninth-placed Woodmansterne.

Horley 3rd XI are hanging on to top spot in Sussex Division 11 West (North) by an narrow margin after they were unlucky to have their match against Crawley Nayee abandoned due to rain, while all the other games in the division were completed. Their closest rivals, Steyning and Southwater, both won, earning 30 points, while Horley had to be content with ten.

Nayee elected to bat and made a fast start with some free hitting, helped by a quick outfield. However, Ryan Smith then struck to take two wickets thanks to excellent catches from Aidan Spalding and Dirk Douglas, while the other opening bowler, Alex Field, was beating the edge time and again, with no luck.

Henrick Cook and Spalding came on at first change and Cook, an under-14s player making his 3rd XI debut, bowled Priyank Prajapati in his first over and ended up with excellent figures of 3-12 from six overs. Spalding (1-25 from nine overs), skipper Kieran Childs and Jack James took a wicket each and Field finally got a deserved wicket. Douglas took a second catch and Smith and Ollie Millard took one each as Nayee were 178 all out in 38.3 overs.

Horley made a strong start to their reply, scoring 22 for no wicket from 4.2 overs, with Spalding hitting two fours and Leon Watson one, but then the heavens opened and the match was abandoned.

Horley play eighth-placed Ifield next Saturday, looking for a win to get their title-push back on the road.