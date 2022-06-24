Buxted beaten by Bexhill... Rye back on top... Ramblers get better of Hastings

Buxted Park v Bexhill - Division 3 East

Buxted Park hosted in-form Bexhill and on winning the toss, Bexhill elected to bat on what looked like a good pitch.

Huxley gained the wicket of Burgon (8) in his first over before Naish (33) and Kent (33) added 86.

Buxted struck twice in quick succession, leaving the visitors on 101-3.

But the bowlers were unable to stop the flow of runs and a good knock by Malcolm Johnson (72) led Bexhill to a very strong total of 285-8 off 45 overs.

Buxted got off the to the worst possible start in their chase, losing Sam Anderson for five in the first over.

Coddington (1) soon joined him in the pavilion, before Cockcroft (54) and Read (77) came together to rebuild a faltering Buxted response.

They both batted sensibly in their 126 partnership for the third wicket, and at 138-3, the hosts were well in the game.

But regular wickets fell and a mini counter attack by Heater (18) was not enough to muster any kind of challenge, with the side finishing 196 all out, 89 runs short.

The pick of Bexhill’s bowlers was J Haffenden (4 wickets).

Buxted Park’s 2nd XI continued their strong start to the league season with a comprehensive victory of TW Borderers, thanks to 124 from Towfique Ahmed.

Rye CC returned to the top of Division 3 East with an incredible display of hitting as they defeated Portslade by 92 runs.

Rye batted first and struck 398-5 in 45 overs.

Skipper Harry Smeed scored 147, followed by Luke Payton 75, Carl Mumba 66* and Jackson Woodcock 48.

Smeed and Jackson Woodcock shared a 202-run partnership which set up the onslaught from Payton and Mumba.

Portslade enjoyed the conditions too but they were dismissed for 298 in the 42nd over.

Sam Cooper with 110 and Owen Piper 95 put on a 150-run partnership.

For Rye Carl Mumba and Ryan Dowdeswell picked up a couple of wickets each, with James Smeed taking 3-54.

The race to the title switches to an away fixture at Crawley Eagles on Saturday.

Rye seconds put up a good fight against table-topping Hailsham seconds.

A depleted Rye side scored 190 all out, led by Will Wheeler (50) and Jack Keen(50). In reply Hailsham eased past the target four wickets down.

In junior cricket Rye U11B recorded wins against Tenterden and Mersham. The U11A team lost at Ashford, though the U15s defeated Ashford .

Rye’s U13s lost by 12 runs to Mersham despite a knock of 30 by Freddie Furnival and Ollie Balcomb and 3-8 from Oscar Wincott-Stone.

Little Common Ramblers made it three consecutive wins with victory over a strong Hastings Priory twos.

Hastings elected to bat first, with Brad Smith and Jason Finch opening.

After a solid start Fin Jack removed Smith thanks to a Tom Crathern catch. Crathern took the second wicket as Scott Woodruffe was caught by Ethan Guest.

Geo Crathern got the key wicket of Finch (89).

Hastings ended on 238/7. Greg Devlin made 52 and wickets were shared between Fin Jack, Deluar Ahmed, Ethan Guest, the Crathern brothers and Varun Khullar.

Chasing 239, Tom Crathern and Ben Atkin opened and had to contend with the pace of Adam Barton.

The two navigated the opening overs well to ensure Ramblers start was a positive one before Crathern played on to a delivery from left arm spinner Jed O’Brien.

Ben Atkin made 26 and Ethan Guest 20 as Ramblers looked to stay in it. Jon Meredith looked to counter attack but with wickets falling at regular intervals the required run rate began to creep up.

Meredith went on the attack in pursuit of the total, supported by Mark Hopkinson (18), who was run out pushing for a third.

Some powerful striking from Meredith (95 not out) pushed Ramblers closer to the total before brother Chris joined at the crease and hit the winning runs with two overs to spare.

Battle 2nd XI: 246 for 2; Westfield 2nd XI: 201 all out. Battle won by 45 runs.

The weather veered between sticky humidity, blustery winds and occasional hot sunshine as hosts Battle overcame Westfield, who came close to chasing down a good home score.

Battle batted first. A strong opening stand of 97 between Guy Ballard and in-form Kye Phillips gave Battle considerable impetus.

Hayatullah Safi removed Ballard but Battle anchor Phillips found support from Sanjay Sharma (51).

Although Alvin Atkins trapped Sharma lbw, a breezy 27* from Leigh Tullett to accompany Phillips (80*) helped Battle close on 246-2.

Westfield set out with considerable intent. Mark Sheppard looked good for his 33 until falling to Ed Truscott and a fine running catch in the deep by Josh Bourn.

Michael Dudgeon produced a beauty of an in-swinging yorker to remove Patrick Edwards. Andrew Dobinson (69*) posed the greatest threat with some clean striking as Phillips (3-25) worked his way through the rest of the top order.

Finally, Ballard (3-3) did for the tail with three wickets in four balls.

Alfriston v Bexhill 3rd XI - Sussex League Div 9 East

Alfriston posted 164-9, having elected to bat. At 95-1 from 17 they looked well set but when Ian Harvey (3-19) removed Arjun Thakkar (42) the scoring slowed.

It was left to Barney Douglas (83) to shepherd the tail. Steve Phillimore cemented his new all-rounder status with 2-23.

Phillimore (28) and Felix Holland (23) got Bexhill off to a good start and when they fell in quick succession to Douglas, Simon Barden (67*) and Charlie Dunton (35*) added 109 in eight overs to see the visitors home.

Hailsham CC were knocked off the top of Sussex League division four east by RMU, who beat them by six wickets.

They won the toss and elected to bat on what started out a scorching day.

Wilkinson and Ollie McDonald opened but the RMU overseas bowler took the new ball and got it to talk, with swing and seam and a vicious short ball.

McDonald was trapped lbw for eight, then Peacock was removed for 10.

Dawber was caught at short third man for 20, before Dunning and Rippengal fell without troubling the scorers.

Anthony joined Wilkinson and scored a quick 27. Tom McDonald came in and Wilkinson was stumped for 61, while McDonald followed for 22 as Hailsham were bowled out for 199.

In the RMU reply, dangerman Gould was dismissed by McDonald, who had a second when White was trapped lbw for 6.

However, the thrd wicket partnership wrestled the game away from Hailsham, with Salvi (58) hitting the ball to all areas and Shah (49*) playing a measured game alongside him.

Shankar eventually picked up Salvi, and Dunning joined in on the wickets, but ultimately RMU cruised to Hailsham’s total, winning by six wickets, and leaving plenty for Hailsham to improve on for the next game.

MoM: Rob Wilkinson​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hailsham’s second XI continued their excellent 2022 form by beating Rye’s seconds.

The Hailsham threes were beaten by 124 runs by Selmeston and Alciston.

Newick v Ringmer - Division 5 East

Newick lost the toss and were put into bat in a game dominated by extras.

Newick scored slowly in the first half of their innings before accelerating to reach a total of 202-9 in their 40 overs - this included 37 extras from Ringmer.

Sam Carter top scored with 54, Lloyd Jones hit 33 and captain Will Sawyer 42. Ringmer’s Billy Oliver took 3-28.

It was not enough and Ringmer passed the score in their 37th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Joe Whiting top scored with 61 not out and 53 extras added quite a burden to Newick's task. Lloyd Jones and Will Sawyer took two wickets apiece for Newick.

Nutley CC enjoyed a fine win over Herstmonceux seconds to go 20 points clear at the top of Division 10 East – overhauling their total of 173-9 with the loss of five wickets.

Herstmonceux won the toss and elected to bat on what looked like a hard and fast track.

They promptly lost a wicket to the firsrt ball of the match.

Dale Mayhew (83) and Archie Guest (22) were both dropped as they rebuilt before Paul Carter (2/26) removed Guest to finish with excellent figures from his nine overs.

Wickets fell regularly while Mayhew continued to hold things together for the home side with Andrew King (27) – until Alan Poulter (4/30) removed them both as the hosts closed on 173-9. In reply Nutley made a bright start as Nick Parsons (29) took on the opening bowlers before the rate slowed and four wickets fell for 98.

However Vivek Singh (38) batted patiently in support of Poulter (50no) to see Nutley to victory at 175-5.

Mayhew (2/29) and Paul Walker (2/24) were the pick of the home bowlers.

Hastings Priory III 178 (12pts); Sidley 182-5 (30pts)

Josh Bull scored a brilliant century as Sidley recorded a second victory in three.

Bull's unbeaten 102, featuring 15 fours and a six, led Sidley to a five-wicket win at home to Hastings Priory thirds in Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East.

He steered them past their target of 179 with an innings that took his run tally to 168 in two games without being dismissed. Dan Reason (12) and Jacob McDonough (11*) were the next highest scorers.

Sidley had bowled their opponents out for 178 in 36.1 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Steve Ramsden took 3-22, Cavan O'Connor 2-22, Craig Ramsden 2-16 and there was a wicket each for Helen Harrod, McDonough and Bull.

Sidley seconds lost by 215 runs away to Kerala Strikers Sports Club seconds in Division 12 East (South).

Kerala amassed 306-7 despite Mark Gransden claiming three wickets and Lawrence Wray two. Sidley were all out for 91 in reply, Harry Little (14) and Alex Povey (10) highest scorers.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Northiam 182-5 v Winchelsea 180-7

Winchelsea scored 35 before Roger Tidyman (10) was caught behind. Callum Preece fell for 22, dismissed by Tom Martin (3-16). Charlie Killingbeck (12) missed out but an 83-run partnership aided Winchelsea with Simon Wheeler scoring 52. Will Wheeler finished 64 not out as Winchelsea scored 180-7.

Hamish Payne (1-38) and James Archer (2-36) had success as did Mike Stoneham (2-44) but Northiam won.

Southwater v Barcombe - Div 5 Central

Southwater 260-5 in 40 overs; Paul Coppard 4-43; Barcombe 253-6 in 40 overs; Joe Wheatley 115 (13 fours 3 sixes) Harry Stewart 38 Allan Trower 35. Barcombe lost by 7 runs

Barcombe 2nds v Glynde 3rds - Div 11 East (North)

Barcombe 164 all out in 33.1 overs; Keith Savage 53 Brian Wheatley 30; Glynde 167-3 in 25 overs; Keith Savage 2-39