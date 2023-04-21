Edit Account-Sign Out
Buxted Park and Glynde & Beddingham raring to get cricket season started

The new Sussex Cricket League season starts next week – and Buxted Park, promoted to division two, and Glynde and Beddingham, of division three east, are among sides looking forward to get out in the middle.

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Buxted Park CC are embarking on a historic season in 2023.

Now plying their trade in the Sussex Cricket League Division 2, the county’s second tier, off the back of back-to-back promotions, the 1st XI have strengthened over the winter as they look to make it three on the spin.

They welcomed back Will Sheffield to the playing membership, following a rollercoaster five years away, which saw him play first-class cricket and top the bowling charts in the Premier League.

Buxted Park CC's 2022 promotion winnersBuxted Park CC's 2022 promotion winners
Buxted Park CC's 2022 promotion winners

They have also recruited left-handed batsman Arslan Khan from Chandigarh, India, as their overseas professional.

He comes with a good reputation on the subcontinent, with a top professional score of 233 not out.

This means that the team is well positioned to progress again – into the Premier League – after what will hopefully be a strong first season in Division 2.

Elsewhere at the club, the 2nd XI are also in uncharted territory after promotion from Division 8 East to Division 7 East.

Under the leadership of Martin Coleman and a young team that will be a year older, another promotion season may well be on the horizon.

The 3rd XI are under new management, with Nick Marsh replacing the prolific Steve Harris at the helm.

The 4th XI, led by Mark Sheffield, and with plenty of new additions, should be knocking on the door in Division 12 East (North).

BlackRok, BYond Homes, Hunter Finance, Michael O’Connor Roofing are among sponsors this year.

GLYNDE & BEDDINGHAM

Glynde and Beddingham CC are looking forward to a positive summer in Division 3 East of the Sussex Cricket League.

The club told us: “Archie Burrows is captain and we are hoping for a good season.

"Glynde were due to play Emsworth in the National Village KO Cup second round this Sunday, but they have withdrawn from the competition and Glynde will now be at home to either Findon or Rottingdean in the third round on May 7.

"The side is due to play Bolney in a pre-season friendly this coming Saturday, although at the time of writing, that game has only a 50/50 chance of taking place, due to the club’s very wet outfield currently.

"The second XI have their first league game, a week earlier than most sides, when they are due to take on Newhaven at home on Saturday, April 29.

"Once again all three sides will be looking for more improvement this season and hopefully they can mount a promotion challenge, as the season progresses.”

See news from Buxted Park CC – now in division two of the Sussex League – on the facing page and stick with the Sussex Express and sussexworld.co.uk/sport for the best of the local action throughout the summer.

