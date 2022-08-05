Buxted Park break records - Crowhurst Park win big too

Buxted Park v Preston Nomads 2nds - Division 3 East

Buxted Park welcomed Preston Nomads 2nds and captain Tom Clift won the toss and elected to bat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Buxted were in deep trouble early in their innings, after excellent swing bowling spells from Nomads openers Owen Kernan (2-33) and Ziggy Anderson-Ager (3-51), who between them removed the top four for just 31 runs.

Jamie Bristow-Diamond turns his arm over for Crowhurst Park

Park were staring down the barrel but the middle order pair of Nicholas Cockcroft (66) and Iain Allan (129) batted with no fear.

Allan took just 76 balls to reach a stunning maiden league ton for Buxted, and Cockcroft ably supported him. When their wickets eventually fell, they had put on 206 for the fifth wicket, a season record partnership.

This then left Redding Barnes (49*) and Craig Olive (52) to put the cherry on the top of a crazy first innings with some wonderful pinch hitting to leave Buxted on a 1st XI record score of 351-7.

All that was left for Buxted to do was finish the job, and keep Nomads well away from their score.

Nutley's Alan Poulter at the crease

Park got off to the perfect start with Isaac Heater (3-20) taking the first wicket in the first over of the innings.

Regular wickets fell, leaving Nomads reeling on 44-4. When Dominic Heater (4-30) took his first wicket, the visitors were 92-5. This triggered a collapse that ended with the side on 108-9, despite a lovely counter-attacking innings from Baalaaj Khan (41).

Ravi Jadav (19) struck some boundaries to close out the innings, but his wicket fell with the score on 127, 224 runs short of Buxted’s.

Buxted are second, ten points behind this week’s opposition Ifield.

Buxted 2nds made light work of Crowborough, winning by eight wickets thanks to 50s from Will Dean and Liam Olive. Warwick Barnes took four wickets.

The 3rd and 4th XIs were both well beaten in matches against Robertsbridge.

Crowhurst Park 291-5 v Seaford 157 all out - Division 3 East

Crows continued their good form to secure a 30-point victory at home to Seaford

Batting first on a good pitch, an opening partnership of 163 between Brad Payne (89) and Dave Rayment set the tone.

Rayment went on to 110* and in support Clive Tong contributed a quickfire 41 in 18 balls helped the home side set a challenging total. Jamie Goddard (2-63) and Mitchell Backhouse (2-50) were Seaford’s top bowlers.

In reply the visitors struggled to quell a determined Crows opening attack. William Lucas (28) and Thomas Date (46) departed as Jamie Bristow Diamond (4-56) fired.

Bard Payne (2-11) and, on 1st XI debut, Gryff Watkins (2-18) squashed any further resistance as Seaford were bowled out for 157 in 30 overs. Now only 10 points separate the top three teams in Division 3.

Crowhurst Park’ 2nd v Tunbridge Wells 3rd

Batting first away to Tunbridge Wells, the early exchanges saw the Crows precariously placed on 69-4 but the middle order stabilised the innings.

James Bundy (37) Likith Mestha (32) and a rapid 57 from Tom Laver took the score to a respectable 220.

Park took to the field with a degree of positivity, but Edward Harwood (89) Jorge Euren (57) and Joe McCaffrey (25) quickly took control as the home side cruised to victory (222-3) with overs to spare.

Crowhurst Park 3rd (172-3) v Pett (167-7)

Batting first Pett were restricted to 167. Paul Fagan (42) and Paul Leitch (55) top scored. Park’s top bowlers were Muhammed Kaniyath (2-20) and Monty Watson (2-31)

In reply Roshith Poyil (99*) quickly took the game away from Pett. Park rushed to victory 172-3 in 24 overs.

Hailsham 2nd v Seaford

With a slight change up on the teamsheet, Hailsham had to work even harder to try to extend their winning streak. Seaford won the toss and elected to bat, putting Hailsham out on the field for the first 40.

Matt (1/24) and Tutt (0/23) opened the bowling, bowling strong lines as usual, creating many chances, putting pressure on the batters. A lovely caught and bowl from Matt put the sham on top early doors. Many chances came but were not taken.

The batters became comfortable hitting shots in the gaps, it was time for a change. Captain Shib (2/36) came on to bowl, eager to bag some wickets which was a success. Down at the other end was Sammy Mills (2/27) adding speed to the ball. However after some poor balls and fielding, the Seaford total was upping ball by ball. Hailsham needed to up their game.

Shankar (1/32) and Hollie (2/14) came on to bowl, slowing the pace and gaining wickets. Shib and Hollie gained the last few wickets in the 38th over to end the shams innings, Seaford scoring 197.

Fingers and Ripps took to the crease feeling confident. However an unfortunate lack of communication left Fingers turning back and falling over his own feet. Nick went out, feeling good about his last innings determined to do the same. Which he did, scoring a strong 65.

Ripps out meant Tom and Nick were at the crease. However an unfortunate stumping left Nick walking back to the pavilion. Tom carried on hitting good shots scoring 29. The rest of the team struggled to get bat on ball, meaning Hailsham were 159 all out on the 33rd over.

Westfield I v Bexhill III - Div 9 East

Selection boosted by the absence of a second XI fixture, Bexhill won the toss elected to bat.

But a score of 169 (Richard Matthews 36, Felix Holland 26, Dom Carey 22 & Louis Haffenden 29*) looked below par on a high scoring ground.

Westfield’s dual strike force of Tod Tucker (3-41) and league leading wicket taker Darren Corke (5-30) stemmed the runs with a regular flow of dismissals.

In reply Westield’s innings was stifled early by Jamie Wicks (4-16) and only Sam Jarvis (34) really got going. Jake Beale took 3-28 and Haffenden 3-21 to see the hosts dismissed for 118 in 35 overs.

Sidley 217-7 (30pts); Herstmonceux 2ndI 124 (8pts)

Sidley produced a fine all-round performance to pick up a convincing victory by 93 runs at home to Herstmonceux seconds in Division 10 East.

All of Sidley's top six made contributions as they amassed 217-7 - their highest score of the season - from their 40 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Steve Ramsden top-scored with 55, Chris Hunnisett hit 36, Dan Reason 27, Josh Bull 25, Neil Priddy 18 and Jamie Ramsden 17 as Sidley got stuck in to the change bowlers.

The home side then reduced their opponents to 12-2 before bowling them out for 124 in 28.3 overs, with all four bowlers used among the wickets.

Cavan O'Connor took 3-13 from eight overs, four of which were maidens, Amie Anderson 3-30 from 8.3, Craig Ramsden 2-31 and Steve Ramsden 1-37.

O'Connor also pouched three catches as Sidley chalked up their fourth victory of the campaign.

Paul Oxborrow carried his bat for 91 not out as Sidley's seconds narrowly lost away to Rye thirds in Division 12 East (South).

Oxborrow scored exactly half of Sidley's runs as they totalled 182-7 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat. Toby O'Connor was the next highest contributor with 30.

Rye reached their target with just two balls to spare, despite Oliver Cole bagging two wickets, and Ryan Polton, Lawrence Wray and Trevor Ramsden one each.

Winchelsea 162 v Northiam 166-7

Winchelsea hosted Northiam for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on losing the toss the home side were asked to bat first in a 35-over match.

An opening partnership of 49 got Winchelsea off to a steady start before Phil Wheeler was bowled by Freddie MacKenzie (1-20 off 7 overs) having scored 29. A second wicket partnership of 72 increased the run rate before Teddie Wilmoth (37) and Roger Tidyman (47) fell in the space of three balls to the bowling of Monty Hinge (2-27 off 7 overs).

Four wickets then fell for 14 runs with wickets falling to Jake Martin (1-13 off 4 overs) and Harry Rhys-Jones (2-20 off 4 overs). Hamish Payne was the only other batsmen to reach double figures scoring 16 before he was bowled by Sam Cooper (2-0 off 0.3 overs) as Winchelsea reached 162.

After tea Winchelsea took early wickets with three in the first two overs, which included Mike Stoneham finishing with figures of 2-37 from 4 overs. A fifth wicket partnership restored the innings before Hamish Payne finished his spell dismissing Harry Rhys-Jones (39) to finish with figures of 3-42 from 7 overs.

Sam Cooper (70) steered Northiam towards victory before being bowled by Will Wheeler (1-27 off 2 overs). There was a late run out before Dan Channon (14 not out) saw Northiam home.

Ringmer 2nds lost to Nutley - Division 10 East

Ringmer asked Nutley to bat and quickly reduced them to 39-4 as Henry May (3-30) took out the top three. Alan Poulter (63*) and Sean Fuller (18) then patiently rebuilt the innings.

Wickets fell steadily but Poulter manipulated the strike well to see the visitors to 159-9. Neil Harris and Harry Venning bowled well to take two wickets apiece.

Ringmer's reply never got going, reaching just 34-5 after 20 overs. This was mainly due to Paul Carter, whose amazing bowling figures of 9-9-2-0 stifled any run chase the hosts had imagined.

Vivek Singh (3-16) and Warren Freer (3-20) continued the good work while Poulter picked up two wickets to cap a fine all round performance as Ringmer fell for 79 to see Nutley stay in top spot.

Ringmer 2nds visit Buxted Park 3rds this Saturday, while Nutley entertain Sidley.

Pett v Newick - Division 5 East

It was not such a good day for Newick. Pett won the toss and elected to bat and they built a substantial total of 274-8 wickets from 40 overs.

Ben Harris (58) and Luke Crisford (55) top-scored for Pett. The best Newick bowling came from Matt Sawyer (3-33 from eight overs).

In response Newick could only manage 153 before they were bowled out in the 28th over, the top-scorer being Lloyd Jones with 53.

Thomas Pike scored 20 from 20 balls as well as opening the bowling against Pett. Pett’s Gary Chatham took six Newick wickets for 32.

Barcombe v St James - Div 5 Central

Barcombe 230-8 in 40 overs; Will Marler 65no Olly Callf 59 Josh Wheatley 32 Callum Coppard 23 Harry Stewart 20; St James 203 all out in 39 overs; Josh Wheatley 3-36 Kane Black 2-41 Matt Tucker 2-44 Allan Trower 2-53. Barcombe won by 27 runs.

Bells Yew Green 4ths v Barcombe 2nds - Div 11 East North