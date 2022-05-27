Buxted Park CC and Glynde CC win as Sussex League campaigns hot up

The away side arrived still hunting for a first league win of 2022. Winning the toss, Seaford elected to bowl first on a good pitch that had a green tinge to it. After a contained start by the Seaford opening bowlers, Buxted lost their first wicket with just four on the board.

From here on in Buxted dominated proceedings, with the rest of the batting line-up making reasonable scores. The highlight was a breezy 80 by Finley Coddington, which included numerous boundaries, keeping Buxted on track for a strong score. They set Seaford 278 to win off.

Buxted Park pile up the runs against Seaford / Picture: Mike Skinner

The Buxted bowlers were tasked with keeping in check a Seaford batting side that had a week previously scored 320 against league favourites Rye. It was a mission the Buxted bowlers completed with ease. A brilliant new ball spell from stalwart Craig Olive (4/37) meant Seaford were always behind in the chase.

Regular wickets fell with contributions also coming from George Read (three wickets) and Redding Barnes (two). Excellent catching and fielding also meant that the visitors were skittled for just 99, 178 runs short of Buxted.

Buxted’s third XI got their first win of the season with a similarly comfortable 10-wicket victory over Hellingly twos. There were first senior wickets for u13s Hugo and Torin in that game. The fourths also won.

* Glynde notched their first away win of the season in division three east of the Sussex Cricket League at Portslade.

Glynde batted first on winning the toss and Alex Thornhill scored 57, with Archie Burrows and Charlie Hobden both scoring 25, taking Glynde to 127-4.

The innings fell away, with Glynde bowled out for 170, with only Rowan Naude 17 and Charlie Silvester 10 reaching double figures.

Charles Saunders took a wicket with the third ball of the innings and Glynde never looked back as Portslade collapsed to 92-9 and only a hard-hit 43 from Steven Case allowed Portslade to get to 137 all out.

Glynde spinners Rowan Naude 4-41 and Charlie Hobden 3-29 starred as Glynde moved third. They are at home to Crawley Eagles tomorrow.

Glynde IIs were undone by an outstanding performance from Hellingly's overseas player Meva Jeetarwal as he scored 142 (22 fours and three sixes) as Hellingly reached 270-5. Glynde II were bowled out for 179 with Chris Baker 46 and Tim Stirmey 33 top contributors.

Lewes St Michaels 1st XI 132-6 (32.3 overs); Polegate & Stone Cross 2nd XI 128-9 (40 overs)

Jim Thompson, hero with the ball last week, this time top-scored to see the hosts to a well-deserved win.

LSM put Polegate into bat and were excellent in the field; debutant Naweed Zafary, with a superb run out, set the tone.

Matt Piller took 4-17 and Craig Taggart 3-20. Andrew Johnson (37) and Alan Williams (40) batted well for Polegate. Hameed Khan bowled tight lines, rewarded with another wicket, but Saints were unable to take the tenth.

Having restricted the hosts to 128, the visitors needed an immediate impact with the ball after tea. That came, with Baba Saracouli dismantling Saints' top order with 4-35.

Richard Arnold (38) and Jim Thompson (59 not out) produced an excellent stand and victory came in the 32nd over.

Barcombe v Crawley Down- Div 5 Central