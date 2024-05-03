Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two lane net facility, based in the centre’s sports hall, was completed earlier this month.

In a very exciting development for the area’s cricketers, who had been previously been having to travel to the nearest facilities in Battle or Hailsham, these nets will give everyone in the town more accessibility to our summer sport throughout the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Importantly, the nets are a stone’s throw from the college, meaning that weekly cricket club sessions can now run year round, regardless of the weather - giving more and more practice to our budding state school cricketers.

Buxted Park welcome the disability squad | Picture supplied by Buxted Park CC

Robert Hunter, chair of Buxted Park CC, said: "The development of the new cricket nets at the Freedom Leisure Centre in Uckfield really has been a real joint effort between Buxted Park cricket Club, Uckfield College and Freedom Leisure Centre, to create a cricket hub in this part of the county.

"Expanding cricket in state schools is high on the English Cricket Board's agenda and this is a great example of what can be achieved at the local level.

"Buxted Park CC is planning to work with the Sussex Cricket Foundation to try and develop this throughout the county."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a day before the nets were unveiled, Buxted Park CC hosted the county’s premier disability cricket team in a pre-season 40-over friendly as they gear up for their national championship season.

Buxted Park cricketers try out the new nets | Picture supplied by Buxted Park CC

A close match entailed, with the teams ending on 210 apiece.

The stand out performance came from Aston Stuart of Sussex D40 was the highlight who walked away with a five-wicket haul to his name.

England international Alfie Pyle also featured, scoring 45 before being dismissed by Ben Cobb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game came down to the last ball, with young Jake Vosloo scoring the levelling runs for Sussex.

The standout for Buxted Park was captain Alfie Hunter, who scored 67.

This match was another instalment in Buxted Park’s growing relationship with disability cricket in the county.

They have previously hosted net sessions for the D40 squad and a weekly Disability Cricket Club, led by ex-D40 Head Coach and Buxted Park stalwart, Paul Francis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are one of a selection of ‘Disability Champion’ Clubs in Sussex.

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.