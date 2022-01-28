Buxted Park cricketers set for exciting 2022 season

Buxted Park's first XI

Their new main sponsor for the 2022 season will be Uckfield firm Black Rok Kitchen Design and they are grateful for their support.

At the end of last season the club carried out major restoration work on the ground (pictured below) and, despite wet weather over the past few months, they will have a first class surface to play on in the summer.

Winter nets are due to start next month and, weather permitting, they will be training outside at the ground at the end of March.

Will Sheffield continues as head coach, overseeing junior training on Friday nights and the regular senior sessions on Tuesdays, while extra practice will begin on Thursdays.

In addition to Saturday league fixtures there will be a full programme of cricket for both junior and senior players on Sundays.

The club would also like to welcome new players of any ability, young or old. Please contact [email protected]