Buxted Park go top - Newick and Nutley are nifty - Hailsham lose to Eastbourne

James Bunday, who plays for Crowhurst Park twos and the Sussex disability side

Ifield v Buxted Park - Division 3 East

Buxted Park won and went top of Division 3 East when they made a rare trip to West Sussex to face table-toppers Ifield, who’d got the better of Buxted in the reverse fixture.

Skipper Tom Clift won the toss and elected to bat, with a heavily changed Buxted line-up tasked with setting a solid total.

Warren Freer hits out for Nutley CC

Makeshift opening partnership Chris James (25) and Redding Barnes (50) started positively, hitting regular boundaries all around the ground in the powerplay.

When James departed, Buxted were well set on 83-1, Finley Coddington joined Barnes and batted sensibly for his 40.

Iain Allan came and went for four off the bowling of Paul Clifford (3-37). Buxted found themselves well placed at 173-4 with in-form pair Nicholas Cockcroft and Craig Olive in the middle, but the latter’s stay was shortlived, departing for six.

This left wicketkeeper-captain Clift (39*) in the middle with Cockcroft (84*) who was moving through the gears.

They continued to put away any poor deliveries while always keeping the singles going.

The Clift/Cockcroft partnership reached an unbeaten 96 and Park ended on 276-5 from 45 overs.

Ifield would still have felt in the game at the halfway stage, with a short boundary to one side and a quick outfield thanks to the dry conditions of late.

The home side started well, reaching 61-0 with relative ease, before Isaac Heater (1-20) prised the game open getting Krishan Nayee for 24.

Ifield’s overseas man Raminda Wijesooriya (10) joined Mahad Ahmed at the crease but was quickly removed by Barnes (1-25) with a good caught and bowled.

Jack Groves (64) entered the fray at 90-2, with his side behind the run rate, thanks to a good fielding display and tight bowling.

He acted quickly to change this and had some success, hitting nine boundaries during his knock, while he was ably supported by Ahmed at the other end.

The game looked to be in for a tight finish with the score 198-2, before Dominic Heater (3-65), back for his second spell, bowled Groves, which sparked a remarkable collapse from the hosts.

Over a period of 10 overs a rapid flow of wickets led to Ifield losing eight wickets for just 27 runs, including three run outs! Ifield were all out for 225, 51 runs short of their target.

Buxted Park go joint-top of Division 3 East with fellow promoted side Crowhurst Park.

The team host Glynde & Beddingham tomorrow in what promises to be another excellent match.

Elsewhere, the Buxted Park 2nds eased to victory over St Peters with a seven-wicket win, thanks to 50s from Will Dean and the returning Sammy Marchesi.

This puts the side in an excellent position to get promoted – with a 1st vs 2nd clash to come against Little Common this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Buxted 3rd and 4ths both succumbed to comfortable defeats after good run chases from both of their opponents.

Newick v Bells Yew Green - Division 5 East

Newick won the toss and elected to field.

It was an amazing fielding performance by Newick.

There was some superb bowling by Scott Warren (4-24) and Thomas Pike and Matt Sawyer taking two wickets apiece.

Catches were all held and an amazing run out by captain - Will Sawyer saw BYG bowled out for 112 in the 29th over.

Top scorer for BYG was Tom Membury with 23.

Newick lost an early wicket but they passed the score in the 14th over, finishing on 116-2.

Matt Sawyer top scored with 69 from 28 balls (nine fours and five sixes).

Not to be forgotten, opener Sam Carter carried his bat for a score of nine not out from 30 balls.

Nutley 130-7 beat Sidley 127 - Division 10 East

Nutley held on to top spot with a home win against Sidley. Having elected to bat, Sidley lost wickets regularly against some accurate bowling from the hosts with Alan Poulter (3-27) and Vivek Singh (3-28) returning the best figures.

Cavan O'Conner (28*) gave the score some respectability as the visitors fell for 127.

Nutley made hard work of their reply after a solid start through Nick Avis (31) and Ian Ritchie (28) who put on 61 for the first wicket.

However, the middle order collapsed – and they slumped to 75-6 against Craig Ramsden (3-13) and Steve Ramsden (3-24) before an aggressive knock from Mark Reed (36*) and Warren Freer (10*) saw the hosts home at 130-7.

Barcombe v Haywards Heath 2nds - Division 5 Central

Haywards Heath 213-6 in 40 overs; Joe Wheatley 2-35 Nick Beck 2-45 Allan Trower 1-7 from eight overs; Barcombe 214-1 in 24.2 overs; Ollie Callf 137no Callum Coppard 56no. Barcombe won by nine wickets.

Crowborough v Barcombe 2nds - Div 11 East (North)

Barcombe 153 all out in 39.2 overs; Duncan Johanson 37 Keith Savage 33; Crowborough 154-2 in 18.2 overs. Crowborough won by eight wickets.

Portslade 149 all out (31.4); Crowhurst Park 150-3 (26.1) - Division 3 East

Crowhurst Park continued their good form by making light work of securing a 30-point victory against Portslade.

Chasing a modest target, all of the top order made runs, Bradley Payne (50) and Tom Powell (35*) the top scorers as the 150-run target was reached with just three wickets down.

Earlier on a good track Portslade were denied momentum by Crows’ determined attack. Wickets fell at a steady pace but it was spinners Nick Peters (3-45) and Demari Benta (3-15) who wrapped things up. For Portslade Scott Ridge (41) top scored.

With league leaders Ifield slipping to defeat, this result sees Crowhurst Park and Buxted Park both on 312 points at the top of Division 3 East, and it’s all to play for.

Hailsham v Eastbourne 2nd - Division 5 East

Hailsham hosted Eastbourne 2s on a blisteringly hot day at the Recreation Ground, looking to end their horrendous run and push on to the end of the season. Skipper Anthony again won the toss and elected to bat.

Peacock and McDonald again strode to the wicket, and the former again snicked off chasing a wide ball early on for 4. Wilkinson joined McDonald and both looked positive, maintaining a strong run rate against the excellent Eastbourne opening bowlers. Wilkinson was eventually removed by the impressive Bradley for 15, with the score 62-2.

Dunning and McDonald set about maintaining the run rate, as the pair combined well for a nice partnership, before Dunning picked out cover on 27. Dawber strode to the wicket and found the quality we’re all so used to seeing, dispatching the ball to all parts, and both he and McDonald reaching their 50s. However, as is common practise recently, Hailsham lost a flurry of wickets, dropping from 155-3, to 205-8, before eventually slipping to 226 all out, McDonald and Dawber the stand out batsmen, hitting 63 and 65 respectively.

Hailsham knew that early wickets were a must if they were to turn around their dreadful form. Anthony and Bellett looked to do just that, with Anthony taking 2 and Bellett taking one in their opening spells. The Eastbourne batsmen looked to attack from the off, losing 3 wickets but taking 60 runs from the powerplay overs.

The Eastbourne middle order rode their luck, but kept creating important partnerships that looked to take the game away from Hailsham. It was however the 6th wicket partnership that truly swung momentum Eastbourne’s way, as Hallett (26) and Trubshaw (65*) wiped out any hope of a Hailsham comeback, with Eastbourne eventually winning the game by 4 wickets.

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 220-7 (40) v Hellingly 1st Xi 221-9 (39.5)

A very close match at Hellingly saw Park slip to defeat in the last over.

After losing a wicket in the first over the visitors made steady progress. Ivan Flanagan (33) and a skipper’s knock from James Bunday (79*) helped Park to a respectable 220-7. Hellingly bowlers Paul Kirk (2-26) and Peter Westlake (2-26) were the most successful.

In reply the home side’s middle order fell to Keith Hobbs (3-27) and Basie Strudee (3-25) to put Park in a strong position as Hellingly slipped to 38-6. However, a partnership of 124 between skipper Michael Williams (103*) and Bob Pye (40) swung the game with the home side reaching their target in the 40th over nine wickets down.

Crowhurst Park 3rd X1 152-6 (28.3) v Eastbourne 4th X1 148 all out (33.4)

Batting first, Eastbourne toiled. Several batters made double figures with Dan Jordan (30) and Sophie Naish (26) top scoring.

The late introduction of Vikas Kumar (5-8) kept the lower order under control as the visitors closed on 148 all out.

Park lost early wickets but made a steady recovery in the middle order. A partnership of 51 between stalwarts Michael Flanagan (20) and Justin Harley (43*) was decisive as the Crows secured 30 points with four wickets in hand.

Sidley 127 (9pts); Nutley 130-7 (30pts) - Division 10 East

Sidley were narrowly beaten by table-topping opposition on Saturday.

Craig Ramsden's side was edged out by three wickets away to Sussex League Division 10 East leaders Nutley, despite producing a valiant fightback with the ball.

Sidley were all out for 127 in 31.4 overs after choosing to bat, with the runs of number 10 Cavan O'Connor (28 not out) and nine Andrew Mead (15) taking them into three figures.

Neil Priddy, Ramsden (both 17) and Dan Reason (16) were the only members of the top eight to reach double digits.

The game appeared to be moving well away from Sidley as Nutley openers Ian Ritchie and Nick Avis made 28 and 31 respectively in reply.

But a flurry of wickets, with batsmen four, five, six and seven all failing to score, suddenly brought the visitors right back into it.

Mark Reed (36 not out) stalled Sidley's surge, however, and guided Nutley over the line with help from Warren Freer (10 not out).

Ramsden and Steve Ramsden starred with the ball for Sidley, claiming 3-13 and 3-24 from nine overs respectively. O'Connor was the other wicket-taker.

Meanwhile Sidley's second team pulled off a splendid 104-run victory at home to Herstmonceux thirds in Division 12 East (South).

Paul Oxborrow followed up his 91 not out of the previous weekend with 74 and James Rayner hit 27 as Sidley were all out for 181 batting first.

They then bowled the opposition for just 77, with Harry Little picking up 4-27, Ryan Polton 3-24 and Toby O'Connor 3-9 from 5.2 overs.

Battle 2nd XI: 219 for 6 (40 overs); Pett 2nd XI: 176 all out (35.5 overs). Battle won by 43 runs

After an exceedingly tight tussle earlier in the season, this was another close affair ultimately decided by the success of Battle’s change bowlers.

Asked to bat first, Battle started fairly cautiously, although Laurence Flint looked to be finding some form before edging behind for 27.

Kye Phillips (50), who has amassed a considerable tally of runs this season, and George Harris (65) added an impressive 104 for the third wicket.

All the Pett bowlers posed testing questions for the home batters, with Glenn Oakman taking 2-49.

But the latter overs saw some bruising hitting from Josh Bourn (19) and Dave Lowes (18) to take the score past 200.

A total of 219 didn’t look out of reach on a parched and fast outfield and Pett started well in reply.

Joel Grieg put together a fine knock of 69 and had valuable support from Thiru Ganesan (25) and Ollie Janman (28).

At 130-1 and with 18 overs to get the last 90, it looked like the visitors held the whip hand. However, inspired spells from Phillips (2-24), charging in to remove Janman, Louis Berryman, with 3-16 and the key wicket of Greig with accurate seam bowling, Sanjay Sharma (3-10), and Rob Poulter did for Pett’s chances as the last nine wickets fell for just 45 runs.

Ashburnham 118; Winchelsea 172-6

Winchelsea travelled to Ashburnham for their latest Sunday friendly and on winning the toss elected to bat first with both teams fielding nine players.

Winchelsea got off to a steady start with an opening partnership of 119 ending when Chandu Wickramarachchi became the first victim of Bernard Baker (2-40) having scored 54.

Fellow opener Roger Tidyman (53) was then dismissed in the following over by Matthew Sinden (2-25).

James Jury was the only other batsmen to reach double figures scoring 24 not out with Winchelsea declaring on 172-6.

The other wicket takers were Fabian Dahms (1-35) and Rees Maynard (1-9).

After tea Hamish Payne bowled a tight 11 over opening spell which resulted in the dismissal of both opening batsmen, Gary Wicks (20) and Paul Crittenden (44) and he went on to finish with figures of 3-38.

Monty Dahms (18) looked to increase the runs for Ashburnham before he fell to the bowling of James Bateman (3-29).