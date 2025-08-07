Sussex Sharks achieved an incredible comeback victory on their long-awaited competitive return to Arundel as Jack Carson and Archie Lenham’s lower order batting downed Kent Spitfires.

For much of their batting response, it looked as though Sussex, low on confidence after a scarring month, were set for a ninth defeat in ten matches.

Slipping to 11-2, 53-4 and then 176-6 all seemed to signal a dismal afternoon for the Sharks, who suffered from an excellent bowling effort from Kent’s Mikey Cohen – who at one stage had four wickets for just 33.

However, a nerveless effort from Jack Carson (50 off 43 balls) and Archie Lenham (45 off 38) followed Oli Carter’s new highest List A score of 68 and John Simpson’s 50 in the nick of time.

A capacity crowd of nearly 4,000 supporters were thrilled with the result, making the trip to a congested Arundel more than worth it.

Following defeat to Durham in their first match of the competition, Sussex were buoyed by the return of captain Simpson, back from a one-game Hundred stint with the London Spirit.

Simpson replaced Charlie Tear, comfortably increasing the average age of the Sharks line-up after seven players aged 24 or below started in Gosforth.

The initial signs were positive at an overcast Arundel, with Kent openers Jaydn Denly and Ben Compton both out in the first 10 overs to leave the Spitfires 27-2.

There was a fine response, however, from all-rounder Joey Evison (52 from 54) and wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin (34 from 41), elevated from their usual lower-middle order places, who put together a stand of 81 runs from 13 overs.

The pair fell in consecutive overs, but Ekansh Singh (48) and captain Harry Finch (38) replicated the stand with a more patient 89-run partnership of their own, dragging their side to a solid foundation before also holing out in consecutive overs.

Jack Leaning (37 off 31) and debutant Mo Rizvi (36 off 33) then improved the rate in the final 15 overs, but like their predecessors holed out with half-centuries in sight.

By the time Kent reached 287-9 from their 50 overs, it was apparent that their score was around par.

A beautifully curated pitch offered movement for the seamers and a zippy outfield for scoring shots, meaning Sussex needed to keep their cool while chasing.

With cloud cover lifting above a serene scene, Sussex set about not just trying to win the contest, but also attempting to find form with the bat.

Their top order all desperately needed runs, but Kent’s South African seamer Cohen had other ideas.

Making a first professional appearance since July 2021 after back stress fracture recurrences, Cohen ripped through Sussex’s batters in a ruthless opening spell.

The former Derbyshire paceman pinned Dan Ibrahim LBW with the second ball of the innings, then drew Tom Haines into an edge through to wicket-keeper Finch.

After all nine Kent dismissals came from catches, the early jitters from Sussex, with Ibrahim leg before and Tom Clark castled by a Fred Klaassen yorker, hinted at a change in the conditions.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who had earlier impressed with figures of 3-65, then smashed an attritional 24 from 25 balls but also fell to Cohen.

This left Simpson and Carter with an imposing 235 runs needed and 41.2 overs to bat.

After a contrasting start, with Simpson expansive and Carter stoutly defensive, the pair drove Sussex towards a more respectable position.

It helped that Kent’s change bowlers were unable to extract the same bounce as Cohen and Klaassen, while the small chances they had, including an Evision delivery gloved by Simpson and dropped by Finch on 30, went astray.

After both made half-centuries, however, the Sussex pair suffered the same conversion issues as their Kent counterparts.

Simpson was out chopping on from a wideish Jack Leaning tweaker, while Carter was even more frustrated when he holed out to Denly on the leg side boundary.

Sussex still needed 112 runs when Carter departed, and when Danny Lamb followed in the 38th over for 16, it looked that the game was done.

Knocking about singles initially, Carson and Lenham appeared to be incapable of troubling the end result.

Their subsequent onslaught, however, rescued the game.

They took a liking to spinners Rizvi and Matt Parkinson, smashing a few boundaries with power and purpose, and when the equation was narrowed to 38 runs needed from the last five overs, they attacked the seamers just the same.

After Lenham’s unbelievably brash 48th over against Cohen, featuring a humungous six over the bowler’s head, the honour of finishing the job fell to Carson.

Five runs from two balls secured victory, and Carson’s half-century to boot, and both were met with a tremendous cheer from the capacity crowd.

Sussex’s campaign was given life, and with a trip to Lord’s to face Middlesex this Sunday, positivity has returned.

Carson said: “It was really nice to be a part of, and to get over the line. A lot of people have come to support us, and it was nice for them to leave here having seen Sussex win a pretty good game of cricket.

“At times, people don’t really appreciate how good of a batter Archie [Lenham] is. Especially opposition teams, they see his stature and don’t realise the skill he actually has.”

Lenham said: “We were quietly confident. We didn’t too many runs an over and me and Jack back our batting. It’s always nice to play here, and the crowd was really loud. It was always important to get the win here and I’m glad we did.

“I’ve worked quite hard in the gym the last couple of years and bulk up a little bit. I’ve been working quite hard on my power hitting, so it was nice to go out in the middle and do it out there.”

Kent bowler Cohen said: "Hats off to them. They played incredibly through the middle and gave us minimal chances, so congratulations to them. I was really excited [for my debut], but then you forget how hard cricket is when you're out there!

“Physically, mentally, it was a long game – devastating not to win it. Personally [I’m] very mixed. I would have preferred to get us over the line, and I'd be a lot happier about the wickets than I am right now."