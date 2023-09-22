In a remarkable display, the U11 girls' cricket team at Lewes Priory CC have clinched league and county championship titles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has left the club beaming with pride and offers great hope for the future of women's cricket at the club and in the area.

The youngsters, aged eight to 11, displayed remarkable sportsmanship and prowess, leaving spectators in awe. The team's journey to the top was inspirational, as they overcame various challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the leadership of their manager, they honed their skills, developed a strong camaraderie and embraced the spirit of the game.

Winners: Lewes Priory CC's U11 girls' squad | Picture: LPCC

Their disciplined bowlers, dynamic batters and agile fielders worked in harmony, ensuring they secured the title with a string of outstanding performances and finished as county champions.

The team's success would not have been possible without the support of their parents, coaches and the local cricket community.

With most of the team now moving to the U13s, dreams of repeating the triumph are strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all means the future of women's cricket at Lewes Priory is brighter than ever.

Lewes Priory CC are proud of their women’s and girls’ section, which has teams at U13, U15 and U17 levels as well as senior teams for both softball and hardball.