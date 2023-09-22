BREAKING
Champions! Under-11 girls are toast of Lewes Priory Cricket Club

In a remarkable display, the U11 girls' cricket team at Lewes Priory CC have clinched league and county championship titles.
By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
It has left the club beaming with pride and offers great hope for the future of women's cricket at the club and in the area.

The youngsters, aged eight to 11, displayed remarkable sportsmanship and prowess, leaving spectators in awe. The team's journey to the top was inspirational, as they overcame various challenges.

Under the leadership of their manager, they honed their skills, developed a strong camaraderie and embraced the spirit of the game.

Winners: Lewes Priory CC's U11 girls' squad | Picture: LPCCWinners: Lewes Priory CC's U11 girls' squad | Picture: LPCC
Their disciplined bowlers, dynamic batters and agile fielders worked in harmony, ensuring they secured the title with a string of outstanding performances and finished as county champions.

The team's success would not have been possible without the support of their parents, coaches and the local cricket community.

With most of the team now moving to the U13s, dreams of repeating the triumph are strong.

It all means the future of women's cricket at Lewes Priory is brighter than ever.

Lewes Priory CC are proud of their women’s and girls’ section, which has teams at U13, U15 and U17 levels as well as senior teams for both softball and hardball.

The LPCC hardball team finished fourth in the newly formed Sussex League.If you are interested in joining at whatever level get in touch via lewespriory.play-cricket.com