Charlotte Edwards Cup lifted by... Charlotte Edwards

Ella McCaughan of Southern Vipers hits runs during the Charlotte Edwards Cup Final between Southern Vipers and Central Sparks at The County Ground on June 11, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sharp fielding and tidy bowling helped the invincible Vipers restrict Sparks to 109 for eight from their 20 overs as Amy Jones top-scored with 27.

Maia Bouchier’s power-hitting put the game out of Sparks’ reach before Ella McCaughan sealed a first ever Charlotte Edwards Cup for the side coached by the England legend.

Sparks had defeated holders South East Stars by two wickets in the semi-final earlier in the day but never got going in the showpiece having won the toss and chosen to bat.

Openers Eve Jones and Issy Wong fell cheaply, left-hander Jones clean bowled by Charlie Dean in her first over before Wong was dismissed off the bowling of youngster Freya Kemp as Bouchier took a stunning catch at mid-on.

Amy Jones led the rebuild from 16 for two, surviving being dropped by Vipers captain Georgia Adams off the bowling of Anya Shrubsole on nine.

But Jones was not so fortunate when she picked out the safe hands of Bouchier, falling for 27 from 23 balls as Dean picked up her second wicket.

Jones’ departure signalled the end of Sparks’ scoring intent as Abi Freeborn was stumped for 18 from 23 to leave the East Midlands side on 59 for four.

The bails were dislodged again with the slow-scoring Ami Campbell run out, Gwenan Davies remaining rooted to the non-striker's end after Campbell had set off for a quick single.

Two wickets came from Adams’ final over, the first coming when she held on to a sharp return catch to dismiss the dangerous Sarah Glenn as she looked to send the ball straight back down the ground.

Emily Arlott then became the second run out of the match as Adams fielded off her own bowling and flicked the ball onto the stumps.

There was time for one more Sparks run out when Davies was dismissed going for a second, Bouchier again involved as she sent a sharp throw to Georgia Elwiss as Sparks ended on 109 for eight.

In reply, fast-bowler Wong continued her potent form, Adams caught by Eve Jones with a low take that the Vipers captain disputed before it was confirmed by the umpires.

Grace Potts saw Danni Wyatt dropped by Glenn at mid-on in her first over but made no mistake when a powerful Wyatt strike came her way, the England opener departing for 20 from 10 to leave Vipers on 36 for two.

The south coast side brought up their 50 at the end of the powerplay before Elwiss was given out lbw off the bowling of England colleague Sarah Glenn for three.

Sparks kept things interesting, Arlott clean bowling the well-set Bouchier for 32 to bring Dean to the crease alongside McCaughan with Vipers on 69 for four.

The young pair were calm at the crease as they built a steady partnership, benefitting from a low required run rate and 16 wides from the Sparks bowlers.

McCaughan spearheaded the chase, ending on an unbeaten run-a-ball 30 and sealing the title with her fourth boundary as Vipers earned their third domestic trophy in three years, uniting the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with its 20-over counterpart.

REACTION

Charlotte Edwards insists the job is not done for her Southern Vipers side this summer following their dominant success in the competition which bears her name.

The Vipers went unbeaten in the T20 competition and comfortably defeated Central Sparks by six wickets in the final at Northampton.

The south coast side added the Charlotte Edwards Cup to their two 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy titles having been knocked out in the semi-final last year and their illustrious coach admitted the pain of that defeat helped inspire this year’s triumph.

“It was an area of focus for us going into this T20 because we didn't play as well as we should have last year and that disappointed us,” said former England captain Edwards.

“Our goal is to win the double. We've done one bit of that now and we've got a massive part of the season to come now in the 50-over stuff.

“And hopefully some of these girls will go on and play cricket for England this summer, which is just as pleasing for me as winning trophies.

“They'll enjoy tonight. They deserve it, it's been a great, great few weeks, it's been tiring, but topped off well here at Northampton.”

Central Sparks had advanced to face the Vipers from a low-scoring semi-final against the holders South East Stars, but another low total was not enough to stop the invincible Vipers.

Having won the toss, Sparks lost their two explosive openers captain Eve Jones and Issy Wong cheaply as player of the tournament Amy Jones led the rebuild.

She departed for 27, the second of Charlie Dean’s two wickets in a display which led to the spinner being named player of the final.

Sarah Glenn and Davina Perrin attempted to push Sparks to a defendable total but poor communication and strong fielding saw the Vipers pull off three run outs.

Central Sparks ended on 109 for eight from their 20 overs, the Vipers displaying their ruthlessness, as built by mastermind Edwards.

She added: “We want to win, we want to be producing players who want to win and I think that's the kind of culture we've created down at the Vipers. We don't want to be second place.

“I couldn't be more pleased to win on the same ground where we won the Rachael [Heyhoe-Flint Trophy] last year.

“We’ve got Rachael and Charlotte now, that's what the girls keep saying. They've been so desperate to bring Charlotte back to the Ageas because of me and to do that today and under the pressure they've been under coming in as favourites, I'm really chuffed for them.”

Vipers lost captain Georgia Adams early in their reply but Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier put on a show, scoring 20 and 32 respectively.

And Vipers academy graduates Dean and Ella McClaughlan were there at the end to complete a chase of 110 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Losing skipper Jones said: “We are really chuffed we got to the finals, our aim at the start of the competition was to make Finals Day.

“We’re really proud of the girls for making it this far, but obviously disappointed on the day that we couldn’t get over the line.

“The bowlers bowled amazingly [in the semi-final]. They have been really good for us this season. We didn’t quite back it up with the bat.

“And then to choose to bat and score 109 was not quite enough. We are disappointed with that but there are a lot of positives for us to take from the past few weeks.”