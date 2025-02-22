Chichester Priory Park CC get national recognition for work on girls’ cricket

Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club officials say they are bursting with pride following Anna Davies' triumph at the National Cricket Collective Awards.

Anna was chosen as the inaugural National Cricket Collective winner in the Metro Bank Champion of Girls' Cricket category – a well-deserved recognition of her tireless efforts in growing the sport among girls in the Chichester community.

Anna's journey began four years ago when she set out to create a thriving girls' cricket scene in the area. Her passion and dedication have been instrumental in transforming CPPCC into a hub for girls' cricket. Today, the club boast U9, U11, and U13 teams, with around 70 girls aged five to 15 regularly participating in coaching sessions.

"We are incredibly proud of Anna and her remarkable achievements," said Gary Rustell, Chairman of CPPCC.

"Her commitment to developing girls' cricket has been truly inspiring. She has created opportunities to play the sport and fostered a sense of community and belonging. Anna would also want us to acknowledge the support she has received from parents, carers, and volunteers, who have enabled these things to happen in such a successful way.”

The cricket, however, is not always Anna’s main motivation.

“To me, it’s all about the relationships,” she said. “Sports clubs are so special because they bring together so many different backgrounds, families, and family set-ups. It’s lovely to see the girls come along and join in.

“I am helping to create an inclusive, family-oriented club. It’s not just the girls: it’s the mums, dads, siblings, and that overall togetherness. When you put on your shirt, you’re part of the club – and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.

“We want every one of these girls to feel appreciated. We want them to feel special every time they come to training. Their skill level doesn’t matter. Just being part of the club is giving them something much, much bigger.”

Anna’s ambitions are also bigger. “We’d like to have a girls’ team at every age group from U9s to U17s,” she added.

As a busy primary school teacher and mum of two young children, time doesn’t always come easy. It’s a testament to her dedication and organisation that so much has been achieved in so few years.

“I’d played a bit of cricket at school, but when I met my other half and saw how heavily involved he was, I thought I’d give it another go,” she said. “What do they say? If you can’t beat them, join them.”

Anna's contributions extend beyond coaching and team management. She has organised new grounds, training sessions, matches and even an annual primary school girls' cricket festival.

"Anna's work has been transformative for our club girls section," added James Mayne, Head of Junior Cricket. "She is a role model for our young players and a true champion of girls' cricket. We are fortunate to have her as part of our CPPCC family."

Anna's award serves as an inspiration to other clubs and individuals looking to promote girls' cricket. CPP are committed to continuing their support for girls' cricket and building on the success Anna has helped to achieve.

Their girls and women’s section is sponsored by local wealth management firm Rathbones and CI Optometrists, playing a vital role in advancing girls' and women's cricket programmes, significantly enhancing opportunities in the community.

Anyone inspired by Anna and would like to join in or offer help please contact the club [email protected]. Further details can be found at www.cppcc.co.uk