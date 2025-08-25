Chichester Priory Park CC’s women’s softball team have won the SCF Women’s SoftBall Cricket League final.

They beat Crowhurst Park CC by 41 runs in a high scoring final.

Chichester took on Southwater in the semi-finals and batted first, setting a score of 342 with some incredible boundaries from Holly Boarer, Grace Audis and Jess Kayworth.

The bowling and fielding was strong with some incredible catches from Mel Beaumont and Lara Almashta who both took two each supported by the rest of the team.

Chichester won by 177 runs, moving on to the final against Crowhurst Park.

Chi batted first again and scored 306 with some more incredible boundaries from Boarer, Audus, Kayworth and Angie Vashwatie.

Catches throughout the second innings meant that Vashwatie took five wickets – with catches from Phoebe, Grace and Jess.

The whole team supported each other and played so well to defend the score to make it an amazing win for Chichester Priory Park.