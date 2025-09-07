Chippingdale CC beat Littlehampton CC - 34 pictures from final day of Sussex Cricket League season

The visitors were put into bat and Mike Askew scored 76 but they were all out for 171 as Daniel Allwright, Jason Dows and Aaron Tugnutt took three wickets apiece.

Tugmutt’s knock of 72 and 71 from Adam Robinson took Chipps home with plenty of batters to spare despite 2-19 from Oliver Hemsley.

So Chipps finish fourth but Littlehampton end up bottom of the pile in a Division 3 West season that saw Findon end third and Steyning fifth. Pagham were champions.

In Division 2, Worthing finished seventh after a promising start, while in Division 4 West, Rustington finished second, Broadwater sixth and Goring eighth.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Chippingdale – Littlehampton game on this page and the ones linked, and get the Herald on Thursday for local cricket and much more.

Chippingdale CC v Littlehampton CC, Sussex League Division 3 West Photo: Stephen Goodger

