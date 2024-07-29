Chippingdale CC continue their winning ways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chippingdale played Horsham at the Rotary Ground hoping to get revenge for their only defeat of the season so far.

Winning the toss skipper Josh Bourne put Horsham into bat on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

A steady start by the Horsham was undone by Bourne who took the first 4 wickets to fall in a spell of 9 overs 4 for 25.

Wickets continued to fall regularly to leave Horsham on 119 for 9. There followed a 10th wicket partnership of 46 to see Horsham ending on 165 all out. A few more runs than the home side would have liked.

Top scorer for Horsham was Liam Hughes with 36. Wickets for Chipps were spread around with 4 for Borne, 3 for Tugnut and 1 apiece for Allwright, Dows & Wells.

Into bat and the Chipps opening pair of Aaron Tugnutt and Tom Hillier started in a very steady fashion running well between the wickets with boundaries at a premium with a very lush outfield.

First wicket of Hillier fell at 71 for a well made 29.

Into bat came 18 year old Tom Good who together with Tugnutt put on a partnership of 95 to see Chipps home to a 9 wicket win inside 30 overs. Tugnutt continued his rich vein of form with 72 and Good hit his 3rd 50 of the week off 46 balls.