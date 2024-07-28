Winning the toss skipper Josh Bourne put Horsham into bat on a sunny Saturday afternoon. A steady start by the Horsham was undone by Bourne who took the first four wickets to fall in a spell of 4-25.

Wickets continued to fall regularly to leave Horsham on 119-9. There followed a 10th wicket partnership of 46 to see Horsham ending on 165 all out, a few more runs than the home side would have liked them to get.

Top scorer for Horsham was Liam Hughes with 36. Wickets for Chipps were spread around with four for Borne, three for Tugnut and one apiece for Allwright, Dows and Wells.

Into bat and the Chipps opening pair of Aaron Tugnutt and Tom Hillier started in a very steady fashion running well between the wickets with boundaries at a premium with a very lush outfield. First wicket of Hillier fell at 71 for a well made 29.

Into bat came 18-year-old Tom Good, who with Tugnutt put on a partnership of 95 to see Chipps home to a ine-wicket win inside 30 overs. Tugnutt continued his rich vein of form with 72 and Good hit his 3rd 50 of the week off 46 balls.

With 2nd-place Broadwater playing out a tied game versus Barns Green, Chipps extended their lead at the top of DIv 4W to 60 points with six games remaining in the season.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked by Stephen Goodger – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

