Close neighbours Chippingdale and Findon played out a fantastic match in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the history of both clubs, their first teams have never previously met. With Chipps still finding their feet in Division 3 West and coming off a win last week versus second placed Steyning and Findon riding high at the top of the league it was set up to be a great game.

Chippingdale CC won the toss and elected to field on a wicket quickly gaining a reputation of a bit of a road. The main reason behind this decision was a makeshift bowling attack with skipper Josh Bourne unable to bowl due to a rotator cuff injury. He also dropped down the order to number eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findon started well with Glover and Rogers opening with a stand of 44 before Rogers fell. Matt Glover and Glen Bridson shared a 41-run partnership. There followed a 65 partnership between Bridson and Stephens with Bridson falling one short of his 50 and Stephens scoring 51.

Chippingdale take on Findon - picture by Stephen Goodger

Some brilliant boundary fielding with an amazing one handed catch right on the boundary by Adam Robinson saw the dismissal of Felix Jordon for 17. He was coming off a run of 6 successive 1/2 Centuries so a vital wicket. Another brilliant running boundary catch by Tom Good saw off Brad Bridson

Wickets continued to fall with Dylan Jobson contributing with 34 saw the Findon innings finish on a challenging 254 for 9 wickets off their 45/overs.

Wickets were shared around with 3 for Tugnut. 2 for Ella Bourne and Jason Dows and 1 each for Sam Avinou and Will Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into bat went Chipps. Scoring runs hasn’t been the problem this season so far. Aaron Tugnut and Tom Hillier opened. They have scored three centuries between them already this season. Some Classic Straight drives from Hillier showed great promise before he was caught for 38.

All the top five contributed making double figures but wickets fell at regular intervals. Aaron Tugnut played a very steady innings before being caught for 65 with the score on 172 for 4.

To the wicket came hard hitting Tom Good who played a great innings of 41 to keep Chipps in the match. When he fell with score on 234 quickly followed by Jason Dows, it was getting a little nervy.

Harry Hughes came in to join skipper Bourne and scored four before he was bowled with the score on 247. Into the last over and with a couple of dot balls it was eight needed off four. A single from Davis bought Bourne on to strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another dot ball left seven needed off two deliveries – cometh the day, cometh the man and despite being in some pain Bourne smashed young Matt Hawke for a massive six over long off. Scores tied and with the last ball they scampered a quick single with Bourne finishing on 26 not out. This set off great scenes at The Rotary – an amazing win.

That’s three on the bounce now for Chipps, who play bottom club Littlehampton next week where a win should hopefully see Chipps climb out of the relegation zone.

A fantastic game played in great spirit. Thanks to Findon . We look forward to the return game at their place in late August.