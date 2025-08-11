Christmas is a winner as he powers Barcombe CC home at Hurstpierpoint

Barcombe CC enjoyed a six-wicket win at Hurstpierpoint in the Sussex Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With success at the toss, Barcombe elected to field first on what looked a good wicket for all.

Allan Trower and Joe Wheatley - Barcombe's usually miserly opening duo – spent the first five overs misfiring, half-volley followed full toss followed half-volley as Hurstpierpoint raced out of the traps to smash the ball to all parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurstpierpoint brought up the 50 in the seventh over, and were looking to cruise on past 100 as soon as possible, when Trower snuck one through to bowl one opener. That gave Barcombe a boost and when he followed suit by bowling the other opener two overs later, Barcombe were back in the game. Wheatley tightened up his lines and lengths and suddenly batting looked harder.

Skipper Harry Stewart starts the run chase cautiously

Will Johanson struck first ball – watching a delicious leg-side wide find the face of the bat and nestle in the gloves of the diving George Christmas. When Johanson struck again in his opening over Barcombe were in the box seat.

The experienced squad were excellent in the field - Black taking one for the team in his chest and narrowly missing a rebound catch. Johanson continued to strike - and when Ade Broadway joined the party - hitting the stumps and bringing out the celebration to match - Barcombe looked to press home their advantage.

The fielding remained excellent - Callum Coppard plucking one out of the air to give another wicket and Hurstpierpoint suddenly found themselves 8 down with only 131 on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stubborn ninth wicket partnership looked to be pushing the home team towards 200 but Johanson returned to pick up his fourth wicket. Paul Coppard only needed two deliveries, coaxing a stumping out of Christmas, as Barcombe bowled Hurstpierpoint out for 180.

Barcombe's openers looked to be positive where possible. They were helped by extras - in fact this was the top scorer in the opening partnership with Barcombe's first falling with the score on 27.

Christmas and C Coppard built a positive platform. It took a spectacular one-handed catch to end Coppard's innings, bringing Wheatley to the crease. He immediately looked composed alongside Christmas.

Christmas pushed the ball into the off-side and sauntered for a single - assuming Wheatley would have no interest in running two. He assumed wrong though, and as Wheatley turned and set off Christmas realised what was happening and sent him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatley slammed on the the brakes and tried to make it back but was run out in calamitous fashion.

P Coppard strode out and picked up where Wheatley had left off. Striking and rotating strike with Christmas, they edged Barcombe closer to the target. Coppard was looking unmoveable but got a good one and was bowled. Marler joined Christmas to take Barcombe home.

Christmas finished the game by smashing a half-tracker for six to close on 69 not out and bring Barcombe 30 points. It was another excellent performance and leaves Barcombe comfortably in mid-table. Next they visit Burgess Hill St Andrews.

Player of the match - George Christmas.