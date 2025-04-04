Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to a new online diary following the up and downs of Sussex CCC as they negotiate the rigours of their return to Division 1 in the Rothesay County Championship.

On September 25, 2015, Sussex legend Michael Yardy made 41 at Headingley in his last appearance for the county before retirement.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough for the club, who were relegated to Division 2.

Since then, there have been several awful seasons in a drive to recapture the glory days. However, at the very end of 2022, new head Coach Paul Farbrace took charge – and while not all went to plan immediately the club went from strength to strength.

Edgbaston - where Sussex, and Colin and pals, begin their 2025 County Championship campaign - picture by Heritage Images via Getty

And 2024 became iconic as Paul oversaw some exciting and winning cricket both at Hove and across the country.

On September 17, Sussex were unplayable at Bristol. They skittled Gloucestershire for just 101 and then made 311 in return. In double quick time Sussex won by an innings to clinch promotion.

I fell in love with the County Championship a few years ago and have travelled to many games since, as well as attending countless sessions at wonderful Hove.

In addition, I have enjoyed a dozen seasons with Preston Nomads CC following their fortunes all around the county and beyond as their press officer.

Cricket for me runs in the blood and I often describe it as my summer passion. My mantra in cricket, as in life, is and will always be ‘do the simple boring things well and consistently, and the big stuff will take care of itself!’

Excitement is now building as we start the first game of the season. Indeed, this piece was penned in the back garden on the eve of a road trip to Birmingham.

Accommodation for my buddies John and Bryan and me was booked and Bry’s ancient Fiesta was gassed up and hopefully its puncture was mended on time!

This diary will be from a fan’s perspective covering most Sussex County Championship matches and will appear online regularly. I hope to keep it light-hearted keeping you entertained as we go through the summer.

Huge thanks to Steve Bone and Mark Dunford at Sussex Newspapers for their support to this diary.

Edition two will be right at you next week as we take in events from Edgbaston and our stay in Birmingham.

Please follow me on Twitter – @bowmanontheraod – for more.