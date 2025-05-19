As newcomers to Division 1 cricket this season, Sussex saw in the very first session at Edgbaston back at the start of April that the quality between Division 1 and 2 is like night and day.

It was a bit of shock to the system – but now after six matches this Sussex fan is getting acclimatised. While some of our massive clubs are now motoring along, Sussex are misfiring on the road, leading to missed opportunities and those vital CC points. It’s time to put things right in the trip to Hampshire starting this Friday.

Last week, excitement was palpable among Sussex fans at the prospect of spending four days at the County Ground, Taunton. The club hadn’t played a CC match there for a decade so many made the trip west to soak up the sunshine, hospitality and cider on offer.

We caught up with Charlie Coleman and his enchanting wife Julie from Bedford – they are regulars on the circuit. Charlie said: “We have been following Sussex since the late 90s and watched them all through the Championship winning years of 2003 and 2007. Since retiring from cricket myself, it’s meant that we can go to virtually all games.”

Long-time Sussex CCC fans Charlie and Julie from Bedford - picture by Colin Bowman

The couple live in Bedford so are very used to making that daily two-hour trip to Hove for home games. Their grandson Jaedyn (11) is also a very keen Sussex fan and school permitting gets to Sussex games whenever he can. I am always glad to see them there on the big away trips. Their knowledge and calm approach are a source reassurance and comfort. See you at the Bowl!

Team selection was hot on everyone’s lips with the bowlers receiving attention. Our own ‘team selection’ in the stands was changed for this one. Out went Bryan and in came Jerry, who joined us for the first time. He even had the honour of driving us in his fully electric Peugeot leaving Hove at 5am.

After a mid-journey charge up we had checked into our town centre flat and wandered to the ground for the toss. The green tinged pitch made asking the hosts to bat a simple decision.

Sussex were left to rue some off-target bowling and missing two sharp catches during a day to forget. We also gave away 28 extras (16 byes) as Lammonby (60) and Rew with a quick 46 gave Somerset the perfect start. Archie Vaughan, with proud dad Michael watching on, finished the day 80 not out in a total of 317 for six.

Sussex ready to go at Taunton - picture by Colin Bowman

Day two started on a very positive note as Ollie and Nathan skittled the tail in quick order. However perhaps the worst batting performance of the season by Sussex put Somerset well on top.

After a solid start, 32 without loss, we collapsed to 152 all out. Carson provided some resistance, 23 not out. Inevitably the follow-on was invoked. A Tom Haines 50 looked promising as the two openers went on the attack. The effort stalled late in the day with yet another top order collapse – 100 for one quickly became 121 for 4 at the close.

That evening the three of us were joined by Sussex cricket and Preston Nomads legend Tony Doctors as we went for a beer and a Chinese meal. At that point we were less than hopeful of the positive outcome.

By 10am we had packed up and checked out fully expecting to be heading down the motorway by lunch. However, Sussex can be proud to have made Taunton sweat for victory.

In a brilliant day’s cricket skipper John Simpson made a breathtaking 82 backed up by James Coles’ 39 and FHP’s 41 as we set a target of 150 to win.

My Sussex MoM Robinson was at his imperial best as the ground fell silent. The hosts faell to 30 for 3. However, MoM and Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory sorted it all out for them with a spellbinding 89 not out as the County Ground roared in celebration.

Huge credit to the large contingent of travelling support – I am sure the club would have appreciated your attendance. In reality though while effort, passion and energy were on show, it’s been demonstrated that a whole lot more is needed to win Division 1 matches.

It’s a brutal environment where all weaknesses and mistakes are punished and punished severely. All parts of your armoury need to be working in tip top condition. Not just bits and pieces.

The club have another massive opportunity heading their way as we all decamp to the Utilita Bowl on Friday. The Division1 table has tightened right up after six matches and another loss and poor points haul would have us all looking over our shoulder.

Let’s go Sussex!