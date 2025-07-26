From the outset, this columnist must send huge congratulations to Essex CCC and their army of support who were a real credit to their badge during their visit to play Sussex at Hove.

It was clear that after a faltering 2025 Rothesay County One campaign they travelled to the south coast looking to do a number on the divisional newcomers.

Head Coach Chris Silverwood picked his strongest team and there were many Essex fans, decked in their famous red jerseys. With points needed the team then dominated proceedings with Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley both playing world class innings.

The trip back across the Dartford crossing must have been a very joyous one.

For some reason the Sussex boys, for the first time this season, lacked any of that energy, drive and above all team spirit which has been a big feature of the 2025 campaign.

That vibe filtered out to the stands quickly with crowds low in noise and enthusiasm. After being asked to bat, our openers did offer some fleeting resistance up top, the score going to 28 without loss. However once Hughes had edged Porter the rot set in.

Haines got a good ball, but Alsop and Ibrahim rather gave it away as Sussex slumped to 69 for 4 at lunch. The large Sussex support muttered away.

James Coles offered the ‘light’ for all home connections as he made a wonderful half century. That score and a final stand of 33 gave our 1st innings an air of respectability creeping past 200 but with no bonus points. Essex then showed all their power and experience to move on to 50 with out loss and 151 for 4 at the close of play.

That evening BBC Sussex’s Adrian Harms spoke to Sussex legend and now bowling coach James Kirtley, who offered his team this piece of advice. ‘We must be disciplined in the morning!’. Wise words from James... which weren’t heeded by a lacklustre group of cricketers.

Indeed the 1st delivery of the morning was a no ball which was the start of some wayward leg side bowling. The ball was being dispatched to the boundary with distain.

Give any experienced batter an easy start and they will generally make you pay. In this case Cox was the benefactor as Essex went though the gears during a match defining 1st session. By lunch Sussex had conceded 150 runs with out picking up a wicket.

For the 1st time this season the team trudged off looking dejected and bereft of ideas. Cox and Critchley both going on to make big hundreds putting Essex in sole charge at the end of day two. A lead of 300.

Tom Alsop (72) must be credited for offering some crumb of hope halfway through the 3rd day. He threw off the shackles of a poor personal campaign to stroke the ball around quite nicely as Sussex looked to hang on.

However, with tea approaching it was Critchley who wouldn’t be denied his MoM award. He got the ball through Alop’s defences rapping him on the pads dead in front. After tea Sussex then seemed to just give up with some very soft dismissals. Our influential skipper John Simpson was run out for 2.

Day 4 turned into a victory parade for the visitors as they deservedly ran out ready winners picking ap a crucial 24 points to our damaging two.

The 2025 Rothesay County Division One table has shortened up considerably over this round of games. From 3rd place Sussex are now back in the pack and will have to start again. However, another huge and exciting opportunity is just around the corner as the team and support travel 290 miles north to iconic Scarborough to play Yorkshire from this Tuesday.

Head Coach Paul Farbrace will no doubt be reeling after what he has seen this week, but he will be responsible for getting his team prepared, motivated and ready to go. He said in the post-match interview “It’s no good all of us feeling sorry for ourselves – we need to confident and ready to go” adding “There won’t be wholesale changes, and it might be a case of sending out the same team.”

Coles, just 21 still, is a product of the Sussex/Oxfordshire tie-in which has proved very successful over the past few years. He is now blossoming into one of the finest young talents on the county circuit demonstrated by a very watchful 2nd innings ton.

That comes on the back of some stunning T20 Blast performances where he nearly drove his side to the quarter finals. He is also a great slip fielder and real athlete in the outfield. James has become a firm fan favourite around Hove with many predicting England honours soon to come.

Hopefully the latest team performance is a one-off, a bad day in the office experience, and the team can bounce back to its very best at Scarborough. A good number of fans, including me, will be heading up all hoping to get back to winning ways.