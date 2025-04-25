Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) student Ollie Moore has received a call-up to Sussex CCC’s County Championship squad at the age of 17.

Moore joins only a small number of state school cricketers still in school to be selected for the Sussex men's 1st XI - following in the footsteps of Will Sheffield, another BACA student, who was the first ever to receive such a call-up in 2020.

Moore joins the squad for the County Championship game against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge from today to Monday, the prestigious venue adding to the excitement of his call-up. He did not make the starting XI but being in the squad will be great experience for him – and is a sign that head coach Paul Farbrace sees his potential.

Moore started playing cricket at the age of just three in his back garden and participated in his first competitive game at four years old with Pevensey Cricket Club. We featured him as a 13-year-old in 2020 when he took nine wickets and scored 45 runs in one weekend.

Ollie Moore has had a Sussex dirst team squad call-up | Picture: Sussex Cricket/BACA

Almost 14 years later, and now a member of Haywards Heath Cricket Club, he continues to thrive on the competitive edge of cricket, enjoying both the teamwork and the social aspects of the sport. He is also passionate about encouraging other young people to take up the game and helps with the junior cricket sessions at BACA.

Moore said: "I'm really looking forward to the experience and challenge that being part of the Sussex Cricket Men's 1st XI squad will no doubt bring.

"A few years ago, I wasn't in the kind of set up that would get me where I am today: but once I chose to come to BACA, put the hard work in, took advantage of the training, and made the most of the opportunities on offer, including overseas cricket tours - then I've found myself exactly where I'd always hoped to be.

"Working with the Sussex Academy over last winter was brilliant; I've learnt so much, spent time with professional coaches and now I have the confidence that I can play at this level. There's always more work to do; but this feels like a really exciting moment for me, and the start of what I hope will be many more opportunities to do something I love."

With Sussex currently joint at the top of Division 1 after three matches, Moore's inclusion in the team is even more impressive.

Keith Greenfield, Head of Talent Pathway at Sussex Cricket, said: "Ollie has worked incredibly hard over this last 7 months and is very driven individual who has made significant leaps forward in his skill levels - he holds his own in and around our pro set up.

"This is without doubt because the amount of quality contact time we have been able to have with him as part of the cricket partnership we have with our state school partner BACA - it has enabled him to forge ahead of some other cricketers within the Academy group.

"For Ollie to be this close to first XI selection is incredible, and only serves as extra incentive for all our players that if you work hard enough and are committed in time and effort the rewards will come."

This accomplishment is not only a proud moment for Ollie, but also for Brighton Aldridge Community Academy. It showcases the fantastic opportunities and connections that a state school cricket academy can offer to students - all without expensive school fees for families.

Jack Davies, Principal at BACA, said: "I am personally so passionate about sport, and all the valuable life skills it helps our students develop. That's why we're really proud of our unique and thriving cricket programme, and it's amazing to see our students flying: it demonstrates that a state school set-up can work really effectively to help our young people thrive in elite sport.

"Our motto at BACA is 'Believe you can' - there should be no barriers, no closed doors, and no glass ceilings that prevent our students from succeeding and achieving both on and off the pitch - Ollie has shown us that, and we couldn't be more thrilled for him."