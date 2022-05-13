Cricket: Battle beat Eastbourne - Rye hammer Buxted Park

Battle 2nd XI: 153 all out; Eastbourne 4th XI: 134 all out.Battle won by 19 runs

At The Saffrons, Battle were soon in trouble at 33-4, with Eastbourne’s Sophie Naish (4-37) and Ethan van Niekerk moving the ball well.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Palmer (18) and gritty partnerships between Dave Morgan (19) and George Harris (25) and keeper Andy Poulter (22) and Michael Dudgeon (27) meant the visitors reached 153.

Rye CC is looking blooming lovely...

The hosts set about their chase in determined fashion. Mary Taylor thumped anything loose until Louis Berryman held on to a good catch off Kieran Dudgeon (2-31). Palmer (2-15) caused problems, but a sixth-wicket partnership took Eastbourne close to victory. Harris removed Mille Taylor (15).

Eastbourne’s tail battled valiantly but Flint’s off-breaks (3-14) proved too much and they fell 19 runs short.

Rye v Buxted Park

Rye firsts got their season off to a flyer with a 214-run win.

Rye made a steady start but wobbled on 78-4. Skipper Harry Smeed and Luke Payton put Buxted to the sword with a 195-run partnership.

Smeed hit 86 off 87 balls whilst Payton hit 99 off 65 balls. Rye finished on 273-7.

In the reply opening pair Craig Pierce 3-27 and Carl Mumba 2-22 reduced Buxted to 26-5. James Smeed mopped up the tail with 5-8 as Buxted Park were dismissed for 59 in just 14.1 overs.

Rye 2nds lost at Seaford in another high scoring game.

Rye’s softball season starts tonight, All Stars 6-7pm for 7-9 year olds and 7-8 for Cricket Dynamos for 10-12 year olds. Email [email protected]

Ringmer 2s 142 (30pts) v Sidley 126 (13pts)

Harry Little took five wickets and Steve Ramsden scored a half-century as Sidley narrowly lost their first game.

Sidley, under new captain Craig Ramsden, were edged out by 16 runs away to Ringmer seconds in Division 10 East.

Sidley bowled out Ringmer for 142, largely thanks to Little claiming 5-14. Sidley’ slipped to 60-7 and despite Steve Ramsden’s 65, the visitors were all out for 126.

Tenterden 217-7 v Winchelsea 258-7 dec

Winchelsea travelled to Tenterden for a friendly and an opening stand of 168 between cousins Will and Simon Wheeler set up a total of 258-7 but it finished in a draw.