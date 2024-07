Daryl Tullett top-scored with 35 after Newhaven won the toss and scored 178-7. Despite 38 from Ben Collins, five Newhaven bowlers took wickets to bowl out Robertsbridge for 137.

Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to capture the action and you can see his photos on this page and the ones linked.

