Cricket history made at Ferring … Roffey lose high-scoring opener … Horsham out of ECB Cup

There’s news from Horsham CC, Roffey CC, Findon CC, Southwick & Shoreham CC, Steyning CC, Littlehampton CC and others in this round-up from some of West Sussex’s cricket grounds.

Hastings CC 316-5; Roffey 308-9

Sussex Premier League

by Martin Read

In lovely weather at Roffey, promoted visitors Hastings began their Premier campaign with a win.

Roffey fell just short after the seasiders posted 316-5 from their 50-over allocation having been invited to bat amid uncertainty how the wicket might play.

Hastings were soon 7-1, newly-signed Toby Munt striking in an impressive left-arm opening spell. But Roffey had to endure a second wicket stand of 217 between captain Harry Scowen and Alex Osborne (78).

Scowen, with short boundaries either side because of the wet outfield, went on to make 121 with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Sixth bowler Theo Rivers chipped in with three wickets, but late flurries from Adam Keane and wicketkeeper Greg Devlin enabled Hastings to post the demanding target.

Needing a sound platform Roffey began watchfully, skipper Matt Davies and Rivers putting on 111 – Davies going on to finish with 73 and Rivers 64.

Once the pair were out the task became more difficult, with Hastings taking further wickets, despite a typically pugnacious 47 from Usman Khan.

Sam Henderson and Munt kept Roffey in the hunt, but it came down to 27 required from the last two overs, and with 16-year-old Munt undefeated on 30, Hastings won by eight runs with Roffey’s last pair at the crease.

Seaver Cowley took 4-37, the match featuring a total of 79 extras, including 49 wides.

Roffey received nine points – one less than if there had been no play. Rivers told the County Times: “We should have won that, but we gave away 30 too many – and I should have stayed in when I was well set!”

Elsewhere, Preston Nomads beat Middleton with almost 14 overs to spare, while champions Cuckfield lost to Bognor and Three Bridges knocked off 150 to beat Worthing in just 16.3 overs. The game between East Grinstead and Horsham was called off because of waterlogging.

On Saturday Horsham host Cuckfield and Roffey go to Worthing.

Horsham 146 all out; Wimbledon 147-1 (30.1)

ECB National Club Championship

by Martin Read

Horsham bowed out of the National Cup in a bruising encounter at Church Road, Wimbledon.

Put into bat by their Surrey Premiership counterparts, who won the National T20 Cup last season and had just thumped East Molesey in the league, Horsham started promisingly.

But subsequently they faded against tight Wimbledon bowling, resulting in a below par target, which was overtaken without undue difficulty.

A first wicket stand of 33 was a sound beginning, but, while six batsmen reached double figures, four getting into the 20s, nobody could better Jayden Goodwin’s 29.

And amid Wimbledon delivering seven maidens, 50-2 became 87-5.

A lower order partnership between Sam Martin-Jenkins and Alfie Haines brought about a partial recovery, but three wickets apiece from Matthew Benning and Stephen Reeves pegged Horsham back to 146 all out from their 40-over ration.

When Wimbledon replied, Oliver Avinou dismissed wicketkeeper Michael Turner, but that was as good as it got for Horsham.

Six other bowlers were unable to make further inroads as Jason Marshall and skipper Jack Boyle, with 68 and 42 respectively, carried Wimbledon to victory with almost 10 overs to spare.

FERRING CC

History was made on Saturday at Little Twitten recreation ground, home of Ferring Cricket Club, when they made their Sussex League debut after over 160 years of playing friendly cricket.

An excellent all-round performance brought a 30-point, seven-wicket victory over Chippingdale thirds in Division 11 West (SW).

Luke Awde, who is just 15, took 2-19, supported by 16-year-old Harry Lewis (16) with 1-29.

Joe Binns took 3-27 and 12-year-old Thomas Watkiss 2-15. Chipps were bowled out for 144. In the reply, captain Cameron Baldock (87no) and Joe Binns (31no) got Ferring home.

East Grinstead 3rd v Southwick & Shoreham

Division 8 Central

A newly named Southwick & Shoreham side, missing several regulars arrived at a sun kissed Fonthill ground for the opener.

Skipper Harry Dorgan lost the toss and the Wickers were asked to field.

By drinks East Grinstead had had posted 112-1 off 20 overs, the sole wicket falling to newbie Matt Were.

But the spinners got the run rate down and wickets begin to tumble. Debutant U15 Fin Metcalfe-Martin bagged two with his leg spin, one superbly caught by septuagenarian Kevin Peel. Dorgan took four wickets including a hat-trick.

Tom Wilson helped himself to a couple as the last five batters failed to scratch the scorebook, EG making a competitive 232 all out.

After Were fell early, Dean Ghasemi stepped up to the mark with a fierce 37 before playing on to Arthur Thilo.

Harry Sutton then played one of the finest innings seen in a Wickers shirt.

He sent the ball to all corners of the ground. Nine fours and eight sixes were despatched as the opposition fielders wilted.

He was bowled by Lewis Hunt for a match-winning 93. Thanks to Farhad Barakzai’s 18 and the skipper’s 28 not out plus a sensible 12 from Paul Hudson, Wickers sailed past the victory total with five wickets down.

Captain Dorgan said “A fantastic start to the season with contributions from all. There was unbelievable striking from Harry and Dean.”

In Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League, Findon and Steyning were among winners on the opening day of fixtures. Findon won by 169 runs at home to Middleton twos, Felix Jordan top-scoring with 76.