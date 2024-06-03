Cricket: Horsham beat Three Bridges… Roffey lose to Nomads but win in T20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham chalked up their first Sussex Premier League win of the season with a big run chase to overcome Three Bridges – while Roffey were well-beaten by leaders Preston Nomads but put it behind them with a T20 Cup win a day later.

Horsham won by 4 wickets

Horsham delighted their home crowd by beating Three Bridges in a well-timed run chase – notching up their first Premiership win of the season - with three balls of the match to spare.

Roffey lost to Nomads in the league but had a T20 Cup win on Sunday | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Three Bridges elected to bat, with two well-known cricket names to the fore – Scott Lenham of the Sussex dynasty scoring an unbeaten 50, with Michael Cowdrey of the stellar Kent family making 39, while 21 year old Kiwi left hander Matt Boyle got a quickfire 49 and Arran Brown made 34 not out, George Briance taking 2-32.

Needing 263 to win Horsham soon lost a wicket, however overseas signing Jayden Goodwin (80) and Sussex’s Bertie Foreman (47) put on 93 for the second wicket. Boyle subsequently took three wickets, but skipper Will Beer steadied the ship, seeing Horsham home with 62 at just under a run a ball, accompanied by a 12 ball 22 from Sam Martin-Jenkins, who told the County Times: “Their overseas (Boyle) is a serious player, getting them off to a rapid start and later taking wickets.

"But the wicket at Horsham is good and the outfield fast, so we were confident – but we haven’t been chasing well recently! Jayden batted well again and Bertie, too, then it was a case of someone staying with the Captain until the end, which we managed to do this time.”

The timely win moves Horsham 34 points clear of the drop zone ahead of East Grinstead and bottom club Worthing, neither of whom have won a game to date. With four wins from four Preston Nomads head the table, 18 points beyond Bognor.

Jayden Goodwin struck 80 for Horsham | Submitted picture

Preston Nomads 288-7 (50 overs) Roffey 125 all out (36.2)

Preston Nomads won by 163 runs

Roffey’s young side suffered a heavy defeat against strong, currently all conquering, Preston Nomads at Fulking after Nomads chose to bat, posting 288-7 from their 50 over allocation, two batsmen, plus extras contributing all but 57 of the total.

Lewis Shivnarain quickly broke through, only for Sussex’s Zach Lion-Cachet and Danial Ibrahim to amass 166 for the second wicket, Ibrahim finishing with 126 and his partner 94. The next highest score was 21, but sufficient damage had already been done, despite Harnoop Kalsi’s three wickets.

Roffey needed a sound start and openers Theo Rivers and Matt Davies had piled up a hat trick of century opening stands across their first three league matches this season, but this time they went cheaply, and from 38-5 there was much more than a mountain to climb. Sam Henderson with 47 and Shivnarain with 29 responded with spirit, but five wickets from Daniel Birrell and three from Zayn Khan enabled Nomads to romp home by 163 runs with overs aplenty unused.

Elsewhere Bognor beat Worthing by three wickets with just two balls remaining, struggling East Grinstead lost to Cuckfield by 112 runs, and Middleton bowled out Hastings for 155 to win by 69.

.Saturday, June 8, Premier League fixtures – Cuckfield v Roffey, Middleton v East Grinstead, Preston Nomads v Bognor, Three Bridges v Hastings and Worthing v Horsham

Roffey 140-5 (20 overs) Eastbourne 117-9 (20 overs);Roffey won by 23 runs

T20 Cup

Roffey bounced back from their heavy league defeat the previous day with a comfortable win against visiting Eastbourne last Sunday after being put in to bat, setting what turned out to be a demanding target, and then making early inroads when the seasiders replied.

Jonny Phelps went early and Roffey were soon 21-2, before recovering to 75-3 thanks to 28 from opener Usman Khan, wicketkeeper Sajeer Nizam following up with 32, skipper Matt Davies 28 not out and Toby Munt 18. Roffey finished on 140-5 with Jacob Smith, Kei Lalor, Jack Meacher, Jonny Meardon and Harry Jordan grabbing a scalp apiece.

In reply Eastbourne stuttered to 26-3 with Harnoop Kalsi and Will Fenwick taking early wickets. Meacher, Meardon, Jordan, Keelan Bulger and Adam Blackburn all reached double figures.

But progress was slow, and nobody was able to pass 20. Kalsi (4-8) and Fenwick (3-23) returned at the death with Eastbourne ending up 23 runs short and nine wickets down.

Harnoop Kalsi said: “The wicket was bouncy and the ball was turning, so with our spin options we felt we’d got more than a par score. Hopefully this will be a key moment in our season.”

In the quarter final Roffey have a tough away tie against Preston Nomads. The remainder of the draw is: Cuckfield v Hastings, Three Bridges v Buxted Park and Bolney v Middleton.