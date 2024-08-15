Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were defeats for Worthing, Haywards Heath and Littlehampton in the top two divisions of the Sussex Cricket League last weekend – but wins for promotion-chasing Chippingale, Broadwater and Southwick & Shoreham lower down the divisions. Read all the reports below...

Horsham v Worthing

Sussex Premier

Worthing’s joy at gaining their first win of the season last week disappeared as they lost by 86 runs at Horsham.

The hosts totalled 246-5 with Giorgio Rigali taking two wickets and Worthing were 160 all out – despite a good opening stand between Nick Ballamy (41) and Alex Watkins (46).

Skipper Darrly Rebbetts said: “Again it's one where we feel we let the win get away from us.

"We were 80-0 off 12 overs and 250 was chasible on that wicket. Nick and Alex have been setting it up nicely for us at the beginning of the innings and it was a shame we couldn't capitalise on that start.

"Take nothing away from Will Beer's performance. He took our first five wickets and was the big difference.

"In the bowling department we did really well to claw it back from 120-0 and not let them get away from us, so we are certainly competitive.

"It's a frustrating watch from the sidelines as a shoulder injury has kept me out of the last couple of games and at least one more. I'd like to be helping the team!

"We play Hastings (who are one place higher) this week and want to beat them to try not to go down bottom of the table.

"Four limited overs games is a good way to finish and certainly our preferred format.”

Haywards Heath v St James

Sussex Division 2

On a hot day and good-looking pitch, Heath opted to bat and started well through Jethro Menzies and Freddie Wallis, who took the score past 50.

Heath slipped to 95-5 as Mike Murray took five wickets. Ben Matthew scored 62 to take Heath to a below-par 185. St James started slowly as Menzies and Ollie Moore bowled well and the visitors were reduced to 80-3 but Toby Pullan hit an unbeaten 100 to lead his side home.

Heath are second with four to go and host Preston Nomads twos this week.

Littlehampton’s mini-dip continued with a 145-run loss away to Middleton twos in Division 3 West.

Mike Askew’s team are down to fourth after being bowled out for 172 in response to the hosts’ 317-6.

Andty Greig took 4-65 as the home side may hay but in Littlehampton’s reply, Harry Standing was the only batsman to pass 30.

Broadwater CC kept up their promotion hopes in Division 4 West with a win at home to Chichester Priory Park twos.

Broadwater scored 244-8 after deciding to bat first – Les Ward with 70, skipper Benn Challen with 48 and Paul O'Sullivan (45) led the way as Ollie Greenlees took 5-32 for Chi.

Broadwater struck with the first ball of chichester’s reply but some poor bowing let Chichester back into the contest.

Consistent wickets were taken through the innings, which had Chichester always behind in the game despite being up with the run rate. Chichester were bowled out for 219.

Broadwater skipper Benn Challen said: “With two loses and a tie in our last three games it was great to get back to winning ways. We batted well but showed there is still some room for improvement with the ball.”

The win leaves Broadwater just eight points off the second promotion spot with four games to go.

Chippingdale are on course for the Division 4 West title – 71 points clear at the top.

They won by 66 runs at home to Burgess Hill, with 50s from Ben Saunders and Aaron Tugnutt guiding them to 195 all out before 3-19 from Josh Bourne helped bowl out Hill for 129.

Southwick & Shoreham v Edenbridge 2nd

Division 8 Central

Having actually won a toss for the first time in many moons, S&S skipper Tom Bell elected to field first – and his bowlers didn’t let him down, making life very difficult for the Edenbridge batsmen.

Gary Mussen and Harry Sutton sent down some tight deliveries and Mussen struck early, sending Priyesh Vyas back for a duck, while Sutton bowled three maidens in his opening spell.

But it was the arrival of 15-year-old Isaac Olympios that turned the match, his superb 3-6 in a quality spell of fast bowling ripping the heart out of the away XI’s innings.

Captain Bell clean bowled the dangerous Jonny De Ste Croix for 23 and two cracking run outs from Mussen and Dean Ghasemi saw Edenbridge subside to 128 all out, Davd Hall finishing on 23 not out.

This being the Wickers, chasing a low total proved to be difficult, despite Ghasemi and surprise opener Paul Hudson getting the chase off to a good start.

Nerves began to flutter as a mini middle-order collapse left S&S looking down the barrel of an ignominious defeat.

But Sutton proceeded to take the game away from Edenbridge with a succession of huge hits (and a few misses), well supported by Bell, who dropped anchor, scoring one from 25 balls.

Sutton belted 12 fours and two sixes in a match-winning 64, S&S soaring to victory in 20.5 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Captain Bell said: “This was an excellent win founded upon a terrific team bowling performance and another exceptional knock by Harry.”

Worthing 5th v Southwick & Shoreham 2nd

The twos game at Hill Barn mirrored the ones in both performance and result.

Bowling first, Harry Cracknell took four wickets, Amaris Foster three and Archie Wareham two as a youthful Wickers fired out Worthing for 104.

A maiden 50 for club stalwart and co-captain Bernie Hughes, given solid support by fellow oldies Kevin Peel (11) and Andy Hyatt (14), secured victory in 28 overs.