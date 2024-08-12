Cricket: Horsham up to fourth and Roffey almost safe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With all Sussex Premier League matches ending in positive results there were good wins for both Roffey and Horsham, with Preston Nomads remaining top after winning a low scoring game at Bognor, with Three Bridges staying second after seeing off Hastings.

Horsham 246-5 declared (55 overs) Worthing 160 all out (34.2 overs)

Horsham won by 86 runs

At Horsham skipper Will Beer led from the front – opening the batting with 64 and then taking visiting Worthing’s first five wickets after they’d made a promising start to chase down the 247 run target.

Horsham's Will Beer | Stephen Goodger

Electing to bat, Horsham began with an opening stand of 133, with Joe Willis retuning to form with a top-scoring 66. Beer and Willis were out in quick succession, but Ollie Sheen followed up with 39, and there were double figure contributions from Nick Oxley, Chris Nash and Ned Harris, but Nash was forced to retire hurt, the president bering subbed by his older brother, Mark, Horsham Director of Cricket.

Four Worthing bowlers shared the wickets, Giorgio Rigali taking 2-49.

Replying, Worthing began with a 77 run opening stand, with forties from Nicholas Ballamy and Alex Watkins, but, once Beer accounted for them it was different story.

Captain Martyn Swift scored 27 and Harry Merritt-Blann 13, but, with Beer (5-39) taking three more wickets, Worthing subsided to 113-5, from which it was a remorseless downward spiral, with seven batsmen making 27 between them, George Briance scything through the lower order with 4-21.

Horsham move up to fourth, while Worthing remain bottom, 72 points below also relegation-threatened Hastings.

Hobbling Chris Nash said: “I’ve popped my calf muscle – I’m getting it looked at on Tuesday, but I expect to be out for at least a couple of weeks.”

On Saturday Horsham travel to Preston Nomads, with league matches reverting to 50 overs a side in win/lose format.

Cuckfield 161-7 (58 overs) Roffey 163-5 (42 overs)

Roffey won by 5 wickets

Roffey completed a back to back win against another upper table side after visiting Cuckfield elected to bat, but found progress difficult on a dry, turning wicket.

Young bloods Lewis Shivnarain and Toby Munt soon dismissed the openers, and although title-holders Cuckfield recovered to 64-3, Roffey kept them in a stranglehold. Chris Mole made 52, but in 58 overs, Roffey delivered nine maidens, with boundaries a rarity.

With Mole batting for almost two hours, Harnoop Kalsi and Jonny Phelps sent down 38 overs between them taking three wickets for 96. Will Fenwick captured the crucial wicket of Mole, before dismissing William Goss first ball, the 162 run target at little more than three an over looking well below par.

Roffey quickly found themselves 2-1, but forties from skipper Matt Davies, Shams Suddahazai and Usman Khan enabled them to win by five wickets with ten overs to spare, Davies telling the County Times: “After a difficult start to the season, we’re unbeaten for the last five games, with three wins and two draws, so while we’re not absolutely safe, we’re consolidating.

"It was a good all round team effort today, with our five bowlers each taking wickets and then it was great to see Shams and Usman scoring well.”

Will Fenwick added: “I’m really enjoying playing with the seniors and the good players that we’ve got coming through, and I’m pleased that I’ve been contributing.”

Perhaps needing one more win from their last four games to guarantee survival, Roffey remain sixth and travel to eighth-placed Bognor on Saturday.