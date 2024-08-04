Cricket in 39 pictures: Littlehampton beaten by Billingshurst in the Sussex Cricket League

The defeat left Mike Askew’s men third in the table as the visitors went ahead of them with this victory.

Connar Robson (24) was the only man to pass 20 as the home team were bowled out for 115, with Tom Martin taking 4-44 and Tom Ellis Cole 3-31.

Billingshurst got home with only four wickets down thanks to 47 from Toby Alexander and 41 from Thomas Alexander.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, both out Thursday.

1 . Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (8).JPG Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (7).JPG Littlehampton CC v Billingshurst CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger