Cricket is the winner in nail-biting finish for Ashling

Slindon CC v Ashling CC

After a disastarous start to the Ashling innings, 50/6 at one stage, opener Stuart Cameron (61) and debutant Chris Ottley (44) rescued the situation with a 62 run partnership and ended on a respectable 162/9. C Eyve (3/16) was the most successful bowler.

Slindon went the same way being 63/6 then captain A Fuente (80) led from the front ably assisted by young Toby Booker (29n/o) featuring in an 82 run partnership seeing their side over the line with two wickets and five balls to spare.

Another debutant William Chrystal (3/18) and Jamie Edwards (3/19) were the pick of the visitors bowlers.