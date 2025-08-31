The Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West match between Findon and Chippingdale fell foul of the weather on Saturday after the Findon innings endedplaceholder image
Cricket picture gallery: Findon v Chippingdale - the action before the rain fell

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 31st Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Findon’s local derby with Chippingdale in the Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West was abandoned after the first innings because of rain.

Chippingdale won the toss and elected to field and Daniel Allwright (2-28) and Harry Hughes (5-27) helped reduce Findon to 46-7.

But Glenn Bridson (41 not out), Graham Manser and Dylan Jobson (23) helped them get to 131-9 from their allotted 45 overs.

But like most matches in the Sussex Cricket League on Saturday, it fell victim to the rain.

Going into the final game of the season this Saturday, both Findon and Chippingdale can claim second place and a play-off spot.

Findon travel to Ansty while Chippingdale host Littlehampton. Chichester, who currently occupy second place, are at home to Steyning.

