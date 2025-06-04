Cricket picture special: Horsham's fine start continues as Three Bridges and Buxted Park are beaten

The Cricketfield Road side have won four out of four in the Sussex Premier League to surge clear in top spot, and have advanced to the quarter-finals of the county’s Daniel Oliver T20 Cup.

Last weekend brought double success as they scored more than 300 – with overseas star Matt de Villiers striking an unbeaten 168 – to win at home to Three Bridges in the league, before they put Buxted Park to the sword in the T20 Cup.

Jenny Willis was at both games and you can see her pictures on this page and those linked – and read all about their latest wins, courtesy of Martin Read’s report, on the back page of this week’s West Sussex County Times – out on Thursday.

