Cricket: Wins in bag for Eastbourne, Hailsham, Glynde and Sidley

Eastbourne CC won at picturesque Mayfield in a Sussex League Division 2 game that started early to allow players to follow England’s heroics in the Euros.

Captain Jacob Smith won the toss and elected to bat. It turned into a slightly damp wicket in cloudy conditions in a game interrupted by showers.

Harrison Tagg scored 49 from 81 balls, while Smith battled to 32 from 62 balls and was further supported by Jordan Turner, who marked up 52 from 68 including four sixes and one four. After 52 overs Eastbourne had chalked up 217-8.

Mayfield’s openers scored 30 and 24 but were pinned down by great bowling and were all out for 159 after 40.1 overs.

Eastbourne's Jacob Smith hits a four watched by Lee Harrison (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Smith took 7-42 to set up the win.

Eastbourne gained a valuable 30 points from the win but still have work to do to creep up the Division 2 standings.

Hailsham CC secured a dramatic 31-run victory over Dome Mission in Division 4 East.

For Hailsham, Ollie McDonald anchored the innings with a brisk 36 off 43 balls and Jason Tibble scored a resilient 36 off 63 deliveries.

Sidley CC at St Mary's Rec | Submitted picture

MoM Tom McDonald played a crucial unbeaten knock of 53 off 59 balls, steering Hailsham to a respectable total of 194-9.

For Dome Mission, Vikram Sharma struck 34 but the middle-order collapsed.

Fiery Ollie McDonald claimed three crucial wickets, including a spectacular caught-and-bowled. Andrew Anthony wrapped up the tail with 3-28. Dome Mission were 163 all out in 38.3 overrs.

Glynde v Seaford

Division 3 East

Glynde finally got back to winning ways when comfortably beating Seaford.

Glynde reached 327-9 from their allotted overs, with Joe Adams (80) leading the way and other top knocks from Robbie Mouland (71), Charlie Hobden (70) and Ollie Bailey (65).

Stewart McArthur with 2-42 and Zak Hearsey with 2-56 tried in vain to stop the run rout.

The away side put up a good battle in attempting to reach the total, but wickets fell at regular intervals, McArthur completing a good match by scoring 87 while Chris Stanyard (32) and Jonny Brown (31) put up a fight.

Seaford finished on 217-9, with Ollie Bailey's 4-45 and Will Burton Durham’s 2-29 doing much damage.

Glynde II took the long trip to Iden but lost the toss and were put in on a wet wicket.

Archie Howard’s 31 got them off to a flyer after an early wicket. Tom Silvester scored a superb 65 in poor conditions, with Dominic Harris adding 57.

Mike Brooks (27) and Zak Barber (26 not out) got Glynde to an over-par score of 232-6.

Opening bowlers Brooks, with 4-24, and Wyatt Watson, with 3-31, destroyed the early batting and only a well-struck 35 from Fredrick Mackenzie allowed Iden to reach 138 all out, keeping Glynde II top.

Glynde III were well beaten at Burwash Weald, who scored 328-6 with Ed Board and Felix Moore taking two wickets each.

Jack Higgin (55), Tony Silvester (39) and Callum Hart (29) batted well for Glynde in a reply of 221 all out.

Tunbridge Wells Borderers

v Lewes St Michaels

LSM lost at Tunbridge Wells after a batting collapse, despite a promising start.

The visitors restricted the hosts to 151 with tight bowling, with the Zafarys, Naweed (3-15) and Naimat (3-32), both taking wickets, along with Shrey Nilvarna's 2-28. Sam Gee top scored with 45 for TWB.

The game was hit by rain delays, with everyone getting some good fitness training, sprinting back and forth from the pavilion.

Saints started their chase well, with Naimat making 27, including two ginormous sixes and James Sale with a excellent knock of 35 in tricky conditions.

However, wickets started to tumble with a frustrating regularity, in a similar fashion to the rain earlier, with no other LSM batsmen reaching double figures during their foray over the Kent border.

Josh McElearney finished with 4-9 for the hosts.

Ditchling v Barcombe

Division 5 Central

Ditchling 264-6; Paul Coppard 2-46 Harry Stewart 2-54; Barcombe 201 all out in 37.3 overs; Paul Coppard 50no Joe Wheatley 38 Allan Trower 28 Will Marler 22. Barcombe lost by 63 runs.

Barcombe 2nd v Linden Park 5th

Div 11 East (N)

Barcombe 141-9; Monty Clarke 59 John Coppard 44Linden Park 142-7; Dave Apps 3-30 Clarke 2-32. Barcombe lost by 3 wkts.

Seaford III 96 (2pts); Sidley 97-0 (30pts)

by Simon Newstead

Sidley produced another strong performance to record their seventh successive victory.

Sidley dismissed visitors Seaford thirds for 96 before going on to complete a 10-wicket win, finishing just in time to watch England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

After winning the toss and choosing to field at St Mary's Recreation Ground, Sidley bowled their opponents out for less than 100 for the fifth game in a row.

Seaford began steadily enough, reaching 28-0 before Sidley picked up six wickets for just 21 runs in a passage of play which swung the contest firmly in the home side's favour.

Sabbir Ahmed claimed 3-11 from nine overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 17 at a remarkable average of five.

After bagging 6-11 against Battle seconds the previous weekend, Craig Ramsden this time snapped up 2-11 from his nine overs.

Johnathan Haffenden and Steve Ramsden claimed 2-30 and 2-20 respectively, while Louis Haffenden took 1-21 as all five Sidley bowlers were among the wickets.

Asanka Pathiranage then blasted 66 not out from 71 balls with nine fours and three sixes, and Jamie Ramsden was unbeaten on 22 as Sidley knocked off the runs in 21.3 overs.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was The Wobbly Rabbit, remain 15 points behind unbeaten Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) leaders Bexhill Strikers.

The two sides will meet in a key game in the race for the title at St Mary's tomorrow (Saturday), with Sidley keen to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture on the opening day.

Sidley's second team lost by five wickets in a good contest away to Division 12 East (South East) table-toppers Little Common Ramblers thirds.

Sidley openers Lawrie Wray (51) and Dan Reason (52) both made half-centuries as the visitors posted 182-9 batting first. Peter Savage made 28 not out and Steve Brook took 4-31.

Brook then hit 62 off 57 balls with the bat to help Ramblers reach their target in 34.2 overs. Mark Potter struck an unbeaten 38 off 31 at the end and Kevin Feakins made 34.

Wray and Gopinath Sellappan claimed two wickets each for Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Trevor Ramsden gardener/groundsman.