Cricket’s next generation take centre stage at Horsham CC

Blessed with a beautiful sunny day, Horsham Cricket Club held their annual six-a-side cricket tournament for the district’s budding under-10s, with 12 teams competing.

The tournament celebrates the memory of the late Dr John Dew, founder of the Junior Section at the club.

Dr Dew was immersed in HCC for 80 years as a player, administrator and, for more than half of that time, as president, inspiring boys and girls to learn and enjoy the game and encouraging volunteers to coach the children.

The tournament was won by a very good West Chiltington team, who beat Burgess Hill in the strongly contested final. But, the successful day was much more than just cricket – six Young Leaders helped to run the day as part of a programme designed for U14 players to develop a range of skills, including umpiring, scoring, first aid and ground keeping.

U10 cricket tournament winners West Chiltington with Hosrsham CC president Chris Nash

They also have to commit to volunteering and fund raising, and showed their mettle by raising in excess of £1,000 for The Ruth Strauss Foundation on the day.

After presenting the trophy, HCC President Chris Nash – who came through the junior ranks at the club from age seven before a distinguished county career – told the County Times: “This gives the opportunity for young people to play cricket – that is what the John Dew legacy is all about, and it was a privilege to see everyone having such fun at Horsham.

"Polly Clark did an amazing job organising it all.”

Polly’s own sons, including Sussex’s Tom Clark, progressed through HCC’s Junior Section and she commented: “While I arranged things in advance, I couldn’t have run the day without the Young Leaders – they were absolutely brilliant!”