Crowborough Cricket Club welcomes refugees from Afghanistan to teams after successful evening session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crowborough Cricket Club announced it has recently welcomed a number of refugees from Afghanistan to its teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said they first invited refugees to play at their ground in June for an evening cricket session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social secretary Oliver Heath said the club believes sport has the power to bring people together ‘in a team of all backgrounds, beliefs and circumstances’. Visit crowborough.play-cricket.com/home.

Speaking about the first meet-up, he said: “There was clearly some pretty exceptional talent there and they just seemed to enjoy it.”

Crowborough Cricket Club has welcomed refugees from Afghanistan to its teams

He said the light-hearted event saw 30-50 eager refugees enjoying some batting, bowling and fielding drills. Oliver said some of the refugees started to join playing ‘pretty much within a couple of weeks of us first inviting them to train here’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They have to be registered with the Sussex league and the league committee have been really good at helping us fast-track them through registration.”

He said any under 18s who joined needed parental permission, saying it was challenging to get this with those whose relatives still abroad.

Oliver said: “I think it’s been fantastic on two fronts. Number one: they’ve bolstered the cricket club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve been really struggling this year because our pavilion has been boarded up since 2020, numbers were dwindling and we were going to have to cancel two of our teams and just run one team.”

Oliver said it had got to the point where ‘difficult decisions’ were being considered to disband the club’s 2nd team and T20 team. But now, he said, enthusiastic Afghan players have joined both the 1st and 2nd XI teams.

He said: “We can now put out two teams every single weekend, plus the T20 team during the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But not only that, they’re just a great bunch of guys,” said Oliver. He said every club member has welcomed them and enjoys playing alongside them despite the language barriers.

The club said one of its upcoming events is: August 25, which is the ‘England’ vs Afghanistan T20 friendly match. This takes place at 1pm at the Wolfe Recreation ground with a barbecue and drinks afterwards.