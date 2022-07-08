Crowhurst Park beat Rye - Hailsham come a cropper - Ramblers make it five

Rye CC enjoyed an exciting weekend of cricket with two close defeats – one a high-scoring encounter with Crowhurst Park – and a thumping victory.

Rye first Xl retained top spot in Division 3 East despite a four-wicket defeat in the penultimate over against Crowhurst Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rye batted first and posted 265-6 off 45 overs. James Hamilton led the way with 79, with contributions of 42 from both R Jackson Woodcock and Carl Mumba.

Buxted Park and Crowhurst Park in action earlier in the season / Picture: Mike Skinner

On a hard day for bowlers, Nick Peters (2-38) was the most successful of the Park attack.

Park were undaunted and chased down the target in the 44th over, six wickets down. Bradley Payne (46) got Park off on the chase and support from Demari Bent (61) and finally Clive Tong (71*) saw Park home.

Rye's bowlers struggled as well with Jackson Woodcock 2-46 and Carl Mumba 2-50. This week Rye travel to third place Buxted Park.

A much-changed 2nd Xl travelled to face Firle firsts. Rye lost the toss and were in the field.

Firle were dismissed for 157 and Rye got to within two runs of that before being bowled out.

Rye thirds, with only ten men, recorded a ten-wicket victory over Crowhurst Park fourths.

James Archer 3-23, Tom O'Neill 2-23, Sam Fulllman 2-23 and Toby Channon 1-6 bowled well and Rye knocked off the runs in just 15.2 overs as Ross Pierce hit 80* and Colin O'Neill 32*.

Rye U11s lost to Folkestone by 60 runs, undone by some very big hitting.

The U15s hosted Mersham who were undefeated. Rye enjoyed a ten-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

An under-strength U13 team travelled to Wye. Rye amassed 146-4 then dismissed Wye for 137. Debutant brothers Woody and Milo Brown took three wickets between them before Henry Cooke (3-10) and Lexy Tuddenham (2-10) finished the innings in the 20th over.

Crowhurst Park round-up

Park’s 2nd XI had a solid victory against Battle. Park made a slightly below par 189, M Barry 51 and T Burdekin 43 top scoring.

In reply only N Sloan (46) showed form with the bat as Battle succumbed by 63 runs. Wickets were shared by O Constable I Flanagan and B Sturdee

The Park 3rd and 4th XIs could not keep up the momentum.

The 3rds made a valiant effort to chase Willingdon’s 314. John Love helped himself to 102 and S Baker got 96 as they ran out of overs, falling short with 265-4.

The 4th X1 could not compete with Rye 3rds as they posted just 127 before being bowled out. Rye cruised past the target without losing a wicket.

Rottingdean v Hailsham

Hailsham CC came up short when they travelled to Rottingdean looking to continue their winning ways.

Skipper Andrew Anthony won the toss and elected to bat first.

Wilkinson and McDonald opened but the partnership lasted for only two runs before McDonald was out.

Pannett and Wilkinson combined, but the Rottingdean bowlers restricted Hailsham’s run rate. After drinks at 15 overs, the pair began to score all around the wicket, before both fell in quick succession, Pannett caught at slip for 34 and Wilkinson bowled for 48.

Dunning scored 56 from 42 balls and Tom McDonald and Hicks added some important runs at the end of the innings, pushing Hailsham to 216-8.

Hailsham felt their score was under par, but momentum swing in their favour due to James Bellett, who removed Stokes for 1 and Patel for 0, leaving Rottingdean 10-2.

Anthony removed Henry Ledden for 15, with Rottingdean 27-3. However, Rottingdean wrestled back momentum through Mustaq-Islam (52), George Ledden (35), Shafi (29) and Cox (27).

Rottingdean finished the job, securing the victory by three wickets.

MoM was Simon Dunning for his excellent quickfire 56 to give Hailsham a defendable total.

Division 4 East

Little Common Ramblers made it five wins in a row with a fine victory at East Grinstead to put them within touching distance of the promotion places.

After losing the toss, Ramblers were asked to field and the home side looked relatively unthreatened in the early stages.

A double bowling change had the desired effect as Ethan Guest bowled one opener before the second snicked to Fin Jack into the grateful gloves of Chris Meredith to leave the home side 47-2.

Jon Meredith got the wicket of Tom Beswick before Grinstead slowly built a strong partnership for the 4th wicket.

EG reached 170-3 before Guest changed the innings completely – in an outstanding display of fast bowling he ended with 6-31 as Grinstead were bowled out for 218.

Ramblers fancied their chances of victory, but got off to the worst possible start when Tom Crathern edged to slip first ball.

Ben Atkin went soon after for just eight before Jon Meredith joined Ethan Guest at the crease. The two began to wrestle back momentum before Meredith picked out the cover fielder with a powerful drive to leave Ramblers 41-3.

This brought Jamison Allan to the crease in a key partnership for the visitors. Allan (63) and MoM Guest (70) put on 129 for the 4th wicket with some excellent attacking batting.

Both fell in quick succession to give the home side some hope, but Chris Meredith (16no) and Tom Rose (26no) saw Little Common over the line.

Ramblers welcome Hailsham to the Rec on Saturday.

Robertsbridge II 162-5 (30pts); Sidley 103 (6pts)

Sidley Cricket Club's first team saw its run of three wins in four matches ended by a defeat at home to Robertsbridge seconds.

The home side were all out for 103 in reply to the 162-5 posted by Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East high-flyers Robertsbridge, losing by 59 runs.

On a tricky pitch for batting, all seven Robertsbridge players who came to the crease after they were asked to take first knock scored between 13 and 31.

Sidley's wicket-takers were Cavan O'Connor (2-34), Amie Anderson (1-46), Steve Ramsden (1-19 from nine overs) and Neil Priddy, who claimed 1-13 from nine on his first Sidley appearance for four years. Paul Oxborrow pulled off a stumping.

The hosts fell to 11-2 in reply before staging a partial recovery through Priddy, who made 15 before becoming one of Luke Flint's five victims, and Chris Hunnisett.

But once Hunnisett departed for 33 to leave Sidley 68-4, the innings rather fell away and the final three wickets went down with the score 103, including that of Mark Gransden (25). Sidley's matchball sponsor was Fastprint.

Kerala Strikers 1st XI: 256 all out (38 overs); Battle 2nd XI: 127 all out (30.5 overs). Kerala won by 129 runs

Despite a good comeback in the middle section of this game, Battle were overcome by a strong Strikers side at George Meadow.

Kerala started in their expected attacking style, Jose Antony (68), Edwin Vadukkoot (26), Jinson Francis (50) and Carol Thomas (26) all contributing to a very fast start.

At drinks after 20 overs, and despite a good spell from Michael Dudgeon (2-52), the scoreboard stood ominously at 171-3.

A very large total looked distinctly possible on a dry outfield and the Battle catching proving to be a shade uncertain.

However, Battle managed to fight back with only a further 87 added: Leigh Tullett took 3-44 with his seamers, Kye Phillips 2-45 with a touch more pace than the rest of the attack, and Louis Berryman (1-32) delivering a useful spell in the closing overs.

Battle’s reply never really got going. A good mix of out-swing from Edwin Vadukkoot (3-29) and in-duckers from Lineesh Kodiyan (2-33) removed the top order in an impressive new-ball attack.

Tullett flickered briefly with some fine shots in his 22, but it was Phil Bourn (37) who offered most hope for Battle with some good drives and pulls.

The sixth-wicket partnership with skipper Andy Poulter (22) took Battle past 100, but then Abey Cheeran (2-27) and Antony George (2-4) did for the rest, leaving Strikers winners by a comprehensive margin.

Battle XI: 174 all out (20 overs); Beckley Park XI: 133-8 (20 overs). Battle won by 41 runs

At Beckley Park on a lovely evening, Battle’s midweek side got the better of their hosts.

Batting first, Battle’s impressive total was made up of several rapid innings.

Jo Carthew’s 36 was backed up by George Howard-Smith (23) and ‘keeper Sanjay Sharma (23).

In reply, J Kemsley (46) batted with style despite a good spell from Louis Berryman (2-33).

For Battle Guy Ballard’s three catches and a sharp run-out made a notable difference. Peter Smulders threatened with 28, but the slow tempters of Tim Dudgeon (3-8) did for Beckley.

Buxted Park welcomed Crawley Eagles as third faced fourth in the Division 3 East.

Both sides were looking to finish the first half of the season on a positive note.

Crawley Eagles won the toss and elected to bat on a Buxted pitch that is gaining plaudits for its quality. They started slowly, before I Heater (1-49) made the breakthrough, removing Zafer for five.

Eagles began to go through the gears, moving the run rate up gradually, but the hosts never let them get too far out of sight, taking wickets at regular intervals, thanks to D Heater and Hunter’s two wickets apiece.

Crawley were 136-5 when Uddin and Haider came together in the middle, and the pair batted sensibly but powerfully, making 50 each and a partnership of 108, to close the first innings on 244-5.

At halfway, the first innings total looked slightly under par, but Buxted would need to overcome their ‘chasing hoodoo’ which had seen them yet to successfully chase down a total in the league this season.

As usual, Read was quick out the traps, racing to 45 before nicking behind off Raja. His partner, Hunter (77) was joined by Coddington (90*) and together they took the game away from the visitors.

Fantastic rotation of the strike, paired with powerful hitting meant Crawley were mere bystanders as Buxted reached their target of 248 for the loss of only two wickets – a real statement by Buxted Park as they now find themselves third in a very tight division.

Elsewhere, Buxted Park twos lost for the first time in the league this season, despite another ton by Towfique Ahmed.

The 3rd XI were narrow winners over leaders Nutley, extending their winning streak to four games. The 4th XI lost to high flying Isfield, despite a remarkable 75 by novice Alasdair McKenzie.

Newick v Herstmonceux - Division 5 East

Herstmonceux won the toss and elected to bat. They reached a total of 195-8 wickets from their 40 overs.

Michael Toomey top scored for Herstmonceux with 78 while a late flurry of runs by Paddy Smith (25*) and Matt Latham (38*) pushed the score along.

For Newick, Scott Warren and Will Sawyer took two catches apiece; Matt Sawyer took 3-26.

In response, Sam Carter (37) and Joe Waylett (87) set off at a blistering pace and the first wicket did not fall until 128 runs were on the board.

Matt Sawyer (51*) and Will Sawyer (12*) saw Newick ease to a very good victory in the 35th over.

St Andrews v Barcombe - Division 5 Central

Barcombe 274-4 in 40 overs; Josh Wheatley 90* Will Marler 88* Harry Stewart 43; St Andrews 61 all out in 20.1 overs; Allan Trower 4-31 Paul Coppard 3-5 (all runs wides!!) Harry Stewart 2-19. Barcombe won by 213 runs

Barcombe 2nds v Linden Park 4ths - Division 10 East (North)