Crowhurst Park bounce back in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crowhurst Park 1st X1 (203-3) v Rye 1st X1 (202 all out)

Following last week’s reversal Crowhurst Park’s determination secured a resounding victory over local rivals Rye.

Electing to bat on a good pitch, Rye found Parks bowling difficult to master, especially the unsettling pace of Jordan Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early wickets to Shaw and Matt Constable (2-46) Brad Payne (1-6) reduced the visitors to 47-3.

Captains Innings by Tom Powell (92).

A middle order 47 run partnership between James Hamilton (17) and Harry Smeed (62) restored some creditability, but Jordan Shaw (4-36) broke through again to expose the visitors lower order as James Bunday (3-50) prospered.

Parks bowlers were well supported by energetic fielding with 8 catches, 4 of which was nabbed by keeper Jacob Watson as Rye were dismisses for a modest 202.

In reply the Crows lost an early wicket to Craig Pierce (1-31). There after things began to look ominous for the visitors, Jordan Shaw (38) and Tom Powell quickly took the score to 82 when 2 wickets fell to Dylan Harrison-Smith (2-18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A batting master class followed as skipper Tom Powell (92) and Jacob Watson (56) took Park to the 203-run target in just 37 Overs.

103 for Joe Lovell.

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 (279-5) v Pett 1st X1 (276-7)

Both teams shared 555 runs scored on the day with just 3 runs separating them at the end.

Park batted first in a grassy pitch and quickly got into their stride with 71 run opening partnership before Luke Nelson (31) was run out. Dan Flanagan (73) and Joe Lovell (102) continued the carnage. For Pett George Richardson (4-66) was the only wicket taker as Crows finished on 279-5

In reply Pett made as slow start largely due to an impressive opening spell of seam bowling from Charlie Furgason, but the introduction of Sam Bynes (2-48) made the break through. This saw Deluar Ahmed (99) and Ben Harris come together scoring rapid runs at will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

103 for Joe Lovell

However, Skipper Joe Lovell joined the attack crashing a ball into the pads of Ahmed. Ben Harris (56) kept up the onslaught building the pressure on the Crows bowling. Moving to the final over Pett needed just 7 runs to secure an unlikely victory. Seb Cobbold stepped up with an excellent over to ensure Pett fell short by just 3 runs.

Crowhurst Park 3rd X1 (178-6) v Blackboys (245-5)

Park made an early break through with Logan Adams (1-25) However, the home side gained the advantage with Colin Albright (40) Sam Telford (51*) and James Martin (81)

The introduction of “old timer” Paul Lindfield (4-39) slowed the run rate with Blackboys closing on 245-5

103 for Joe Lovell

In reply Park struggled to reach the asking rate despite contributions from Jon Peters (71) Logan Adams (31*) and Mick Flanagan (27) For the home side wickets from Chris Turner (2-28) and John Britton (2-36) restricted Park to 178-5 off their allotted overs

Crowhurst Park 4th X1 (116 – all out) v Rye 3rd X1 (203-9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye ran out comfortable winners of this match making 203-9 Samuel Bradnum (62) top scored for Rye.