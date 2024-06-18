Crowhurst Park CC's weekend of mixed fortunes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A weekend of mixed fortunes and disappointments resulted in Crowhurst Park 1st X1 remaining unbeaten but losing top spot in Div 3E as weather caused their match at Lindfield to be cancelled.

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 (224-5) V Hailsham 2nd X1 (228-9)

Asked to bat first in blustery conditions Park built a healthy target with 50’s from Joe Lovell (53) James Wilson (64) and Josh Barraclough (57). Powerful bowling by Deisel Hallett (2-15) kept Hailsham in the game as Crows closed on 224-8

In reply the visitors made a sound start with the home side bowlers struggling in the blustery conditions.

Big Effort by Sam Byrnes.

Openers Robert Wilkinson (45) and Harry Charland (61) built a platform. Hailsham looked in control but when Seb Osmond (2-55) made the initial break through wicket began to fall. Park fought back to capture 9 wickets with four bowlers each taking 2 wickets. However, the home sides valiant efforts could not deny Hailsham reaching their target on 228-9

Crowhurst Park 3rd X1 (159-9) v Bells Yew Green 3rd X1 (128-8)

Park’s defence of a modest target was dominated by Sam Byrnes (5-31), whilst enthusiastic fielding contributed two run outs. Bells Yew Green could not withstand the pressure despite six Bell’s batsmen making double figures, the best was Daniel Inkman (16) The Crows triumphed by 31 runs.

Earlier, a match winning knock by Rak Patel (67*) supported by Logan Adams (15*) allowed Park to post a challenging target of 160. Useful bowling by openers Callum Miles (3-22) and Fred Wolfe (2-29) helped Bells stay in touch.

Celebrations.

Crowhurst Park 4th X1 (89-5 v Bexhill Strikers 2nd X1 (90-4)

Park entered this match in ng over whelmed by a prolific Bexhill Strikers, but electing to bat first gave them some creditability. With more than a little determination Richard Watson (28) and Ben Eldridge (25) took the Crows to a hard earned 90-4 in the knowledge that it would not be enough.