Crowhurst Park lose ground to Buxted Park - Hailsham stop the rot

Crowhurst Park 1st X1 205 all out (44.4); Preston Nomads 2nds 210-5 (40.3) - Division 3 East

Visitors Crowhurst Park batted first and found themselves distinctly wary of the pitch.

Bradley Payne (40) kept the scoreboard ticking over. The relative low run rate perhaps contributed to a middle order collapse as the Crows lost six wickets for 20 runs.

Tom Powell made a solid 61 and Matt Constable (43) taking the score to a below par 205 as Park were bowled out in the last over.

For the Nomads top bowlers were Adam Ibrahim (3-46) and James Amor (2-25)

In reply the home side were equally cautious but Jaedyn Bartosh-Short (36) and James McKemey (44) made a decisive opening partnership of 104 to put Nomads firmly in control.

At this stage Park’s spinners started to take wickets. Ollie Constable (2-43) but could not halt the home side’s inevitable victory, Nomads reaching their target in the 41st over.

This defeat sees Park lose ground to league leaders Buxted Park but still within striking distance and it’s all to play for in the last three matches

Robertsbridge 141 (21.3); Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 142 (21.8)

Batting first, visitors Robertsbridge struggled to gain momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Adam Neil (31) and Ben Collins (58) were the only batsmen into double figures. Crows legend Keith Hobbs (4-17) rolled back the years to help dismiss Robertsbridge for 141 in the 34th Over.

In reply despite losing an early wicket, runs from Toby Burdekin (26) and the maturing Jonathon Peters (67*) ensured Crows moved steadily towards their target.

Peters and Ivan Flanagan (38*) took the home side to victory in the 22nd over just two wickets down.

For Robertsbridge Lewis Chapman (2-34) was the successful bowler.

Battle twos conceded to Crowhurst Park 3rds.

Crowhurst Park 4th X1 166-4 (20.5); Pevensey 3rd X1 162-6 (40)

Chasing a modest 163 to win hosts CPCC made a solid opening partnership of 63.

John Lovell made 34 but it was a lightning 63* in just 23 balls by Charlie Glasper that saw Park to a resounding victory in the 21st over.

Pevensey’s Amelia Barrett (2-32) and Laurence Palmer (2-49) were the wicket takers.

Earlier, although six Pevensey batsmen made double figures, they could not get on top of Parks bowlers.

Despite the valiant efforts of Pevensey’s Paul Board (32) and Bill Filby (29), on a small ground with a fast outfield the final score of 162-6 proved to be below par.

Heathfield Park 1st XI: 284-4 (40 overs); Battle 1st XI: 147 all out (32.1 overs). Heathfield Park won by 137 runs

Battle’s season for both their Saturday sides has been proceeding pretty well with plenty of willing players to select from in 2022.

But an untimely availability crisis and a dose of Covid hit them hard on a weekend when their front side were due to play the league leaders.

At Heathfield Park, Kye Phillips (2-45) removed both Park openers fairly early but after that the home batters largely dominated.

Oli Robertshaw’s 105 was the highlight, but there were also runs for Chris Hart (41), Ash Worrall (53*) and a brisk 40* from Joe Pratt.

Colin Driscoll (40) looked good in reply for Battle until middling a cut in the air straight to point.

Jim Palmer (18) flickered briefly and Roger Soan (38) drove with defiance down the order.

But James Briggs (5-45) proved to be the destroyer for Park with good support from Dan James (2-19) and the other members of the Park attack.

Buxted Park 2nd 239 (12pts); Sidley 240-5 (30pts) - Division 10 East

Sidley made it back-to-back home victories by winning a high-scoring contest on Saturday.

Craig Ramsden's side triumphed by five wickets at home to Buxted Park thirds in a Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East encounter where almost 480 runs were scored.

Sidley chased down a target of 240 with 16 balls to spare thanks largely to Steve Ramsden's 94 and an unbeaten 63 from Chris Hunnisett.

Their fourth-wicket partnership of 87 was key to the successful chase, although Alex Povey (13) and Craig Ramsden (23 not out) made handy contributions thereafter.

Sidley had earlier bowled their opponents out for 239 in 35.3 overs having lost the toss and been asked to field in blistering heat.

Steve Ramsden also starred with the ball by taking 4-39, Cavan O'Connor claimed 3-35, Amie Anderson 2-38 and Craig Ramsden 1-36 in Sidley's fifth win of the season.

Sidley's second team suffered a nine-wicket defeat away to neighbours Bexhill fourths in Division 12 East (South).

The visitors were all out for 56 after choosing to bat, with only Nigel Cole (19) and last man Ryan Polton (12 not out) reaching double figures as Michael Murray took 5-8.

Bexhill proceeded to knock off the runs in just 5.2 overs, with Jeremy Wassell 37 not out from 20 balls and Anthony Cousins unbeaten on 21 from 13.

Buxted Park v Glynde - Division 3 East

With both teams in a good vein of form and well placed in the promotion mix going into the match, Glynde’s makeshift captain Burrows, stepping up for the absent Thornhill, won the toss and elected to bat at a ground becoming renowned for big first innings scores this season.

His side started well, with Peck and Cramp both scoring freely for 29 apiece.

When the latter fell to the bowling of I Heater, the visitors had reached 57-1.

Captain Burrows came in but a mix-up in the middle between him and Peck meant the former was run out by Craig Olive, (his third runout in two weeks).

The skipper fell for 10 in the same over off the bowling of Cockcroft with thanks to a good catch from I Heater.

Hobden (26) and Blunt (36*) rebuilt to 114-3 before another sharp piece of fielding from Hunter meant Hobden became the second man run out for Glynde.

Pedley came and went for two before overseas Naude (30) joined Blunt in the middle and helped take their side to 164-5 before Naude was caught behind off Hunter.

When Craig Olive (4/33) returned to the attack, the visitors were well set for a score of 200+.

But in his second over, he removed G Burton-Durham with help from an excellent catch from Barnes, before getting Brooks lbw first ball, then completing a sensational hat-trick with a perfect off-stump yorker to remove W Burton-Durham on his first delivery.

Saunders lasted two balls before Olive bowled him too – a potentially game-changing hat-trick which meant that Glynde collapsed from 164-5 to 177 all out.

Buxted were in high spirits at the halfway point, following the sensational ending to the innings, and in typical fashion, they started their innings positively.

Barnes raced to 24 from 18 balls before falling to Brooks, and Coddington was removed in the same over for a duck.

Buxted’s good start was being checked by some tight bowling from Brooks (3/35).

Read fell to the same bowler for 21 and at 51-3, the match was in the balance.

However, the cool heads of Hunter (60*) and Cockcroft (25) put on a well made 54 to take Park’s score to 105-3 before the latter was removed by G Burton-Durham lbw.

This brought the powerful hitting Allan to the crease and alongside some watchful leaves, he hit seven boundaries, including five sixes, and was well supported by Hunter through to the end, with his side reaching their target with 14 overs and six wickets to spare.

Results elsewhere meant that Buxted moved 18 points clear at the top of Division 3 East, with three games to play against Bexhill, Portslade and Crawley Eagles.

Glynde sit fourth in the division, 23 points behind second and the play-off spot.

Park’s 2nd XI lost by four wickets against leaders Little Common, which meant they slipped out of the pro. The 3rd and 4th XIs lost, though Ollie Read hit 90 for the 3rd XI.

Mayfield v Hailsham - Division 4 East

Hailsham travelled to Mayfield to attempt to reignite their Division 4 campaign. Skipper Anthony won the toss and elected to bowl on a scorcher of a day.

Bellett and Anthony opened the bowling as usual, and produced results like they have so frequently this season, with Bellett removing the dangerous White (6) and overseas Wijayakumara (26) in his opening 5 over spell, whilst Anthony removed Chaplin for 4, trapped lbw to a full pitched delivery. Christie and Martin combined well for Mayfield, looking to consolidate after a tricky start.

The pair both hit 30, before Martin was run out taking a risky single to Bellett at backward point, who made no mistake in fizzing the ball to Hicks. Christie followed soon after, snicking Ollie McDonald to slip, whilst Marr made a slow 17 before he was removed via a top edge to Hicks behind the stumps, giving Dunning his first of 4 for the day.

Youngster Holt looked competent and propelled his score to 42, but the lower order couldn’t support him, all falling victim to Dunning; Mayfield all out for 189, with Dunning securing figures of 4-30.

Hailsham were in high spirits, but made the task harder for themselves, as Wijayakumara removed both Ollie McDonald and Hicks quickly, leaving Hailsham 20-2. Opener Peacock and Dawber looked to consolidate, knowing that all Hailsham had to do to win the game would be to bat 45 overs. Dawber fell for 16, however, after attempting a big shot back over the bowlers head.

Dunning joined Peacock, and the pair looked to take the game away from Mayfield, with Peacock solid in defence, and Dunning explosive as ever in attack. Peacock made his first league 50 of the year with a delicate dab through third man, whilst Dunning followed shortly after. With 15 needed to win, Peacock and Dunning eventually fell for 64 and 82 respectively, but by then the match had all but been won.

Tom McDonald and Harry Chatfield saw the team home, meaning Hailsham won the game by 5 wickets, and have finally stopped the rot of losing games.

Newick v Chiddlingly - Division 5 East

Fielding a very different side, Newick captain Joe Waylet won the toss and elected to field.

Chiddingly amassed a score of 300-7 from 40 overs. Ed Monnington (71) and Arthur Rossi (53) top scored.

It was great to see young bowlers, Thomas Pike and Willem Gregson opening the bowling for Newick

Other bowlers used were Milo and Billy Bastide who took a wicket apiece. Matt Sawyer and Cameron Jones took two wickets each and Waylett took three.

Newick began the task of chasing the score and lost an early wicket. However, Matt Sawyer scored a classic 47 and Jasper Toomer scored an exciting 40.

Thomas Pike came to the crease and decided it was his day - he scored 91 before being caught out on the boundary.

Newick reached a total of 230-9 in 40 overs, losing by 70 runs. Mike Parker took three wickets and Matt Clement two for Chiddingly.

Plumpton v Barcombe - Div 5 Central

Plumpton 167 all out in 37 overs; Allan Trower 3-7 in 8 overs, Kane Black 2-11 Harry Stewart 2-13 Nick Beck 2-47; Barcombe 168-4 in 36.2 overs, Joe Wheatley 52no Allan Trower 35no Harry Stewart 20 Kane Black 20. Barcombe won by 6 wkts.

Barcombe 2nds v Laughton 2nd - Div 11 East (North)