Crowhurst Park young guns show the way

It was a busy weekend at Crowhurst Park. with eight matches played of which six were won. But it was the youngsters who came shining through.

Bells Yew Green 2nd X1 (155 all out) v Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 (156-1)

Chasing 155 away to Bells Yew Green Crowhurst Park got off to a flyer with opener Sam Osmond smashing 83 off just 36 balls including 17 fours and 1 six. Joe Lovell (42*) and Dan Flanagan (18*) continued the good work to overhaul BYG’s modest target in just 18 overs.

Earlier the home team struggled against Park’s young attack. Toby Tapp (70) and Freddie Simmons (24) prospered but wickets fell at regular intervals to Seb Osmond (3-21) Charlie Furgason (2-15) and four other bowlers each taking a wicket to dismiss BYG for 155 in 28 overs

Sam Osmond 83 in 36 balls.

Crowhurst Park 3rd X1 (226-6) v Pevensey 1st X1 (221-8)

Having set a strong target of 222 by home team Pevensey there followed some Amazing Cricket. At 22-3 Park were in trouble, but a 135-run partnership between veteran Mick Flanagan (36) and U16 skipper Monty Watson (130*) raised hopes for an unlikely Crows win.

Watson started cautiously but blossomed as he started to smash the ball to all parts of the ground. Hitting 10 fours and 9 sixes in the process. With Logan Adams (15*) at the other end the two “Young Guns” saw Crows home with 3 balls to spare.

Earlier Pevensey batted well as Liam Fenwick (46) and Kieran Loader (35) helped them post a respectable target.

Monty Watson 130 not out.

Crowhurst Park 1st X1 (277-7) v Cuckfield 2nd X1 154 (all out)

Crowhurst Park 1st X1 had a comfortable victory against Cuckfield Batting first the highlight of their innings was a batting master class with kipper Tom Powell (116) and Jacob Watson (51) adding 156 runs together. Cuckfields W Boyd (3-41)put in a heavy spell with the ball as Matt Constable (41) added quick runs to close Crows innings on 277-7

In reply to a daunting target Cuckfield could not maintain the required run rate. Sustained pressure by Parks spin trio Ollie Constable (2-16) Nick Peters (3-31) and Gary Chatham (3-37). For Cuckfield R Amer (20) and W Broyd (23*) made valiant efforts but could not prevent their inning fading away on 154 all out.

Westfield 2nd X1 (206-8) v Crowhurst Park 4th X1 (199-5)

This match was played in good spirit between local rivals. Westfield batted first posting 206 with extras top scoring and Patric Edwards (44) Henry Legg (24) contributing. Crows bowlers Lucas Patel, Michael Hambridge, and Sujan Satish took two wicket each.