Crows soar! Crowhurst Park promoted to Sussex cricket’s second tier

The Division 3 East runners-up can look forward to a derby against Hastings Priory plus matches with the likes of Brighton and Hove and Haywards Heath following victory in the match against the Division 3 West runners-up.

Crowhurst Park reached 217-4 in 39 overs after Steyning had scored 216-5 in 45 overs batting first.

Glynde & Beddingham CC hosted this play-off match and it was clear their groundstaff had worked hard to get the game on despite heavy rain during the week.

Crowhurst Park celebrate their promotion to division two

Winning the toss Park asked Steyning to bat first thinking the pitch may be a bit of a mystery. Some thought this was a brave decision.

The Crows’ bowling attack created some early half chances but were unable to break through as Steyning made a cautious but steady start.

The run rate was kept in check with astute field placing backed up with determined fielding.

At the halfway stage it was proving that the pitch was not easy to read but with the score at 94-0 perhaps the batters could have been a little more expressive.

The scoreboard confirms the win

With just six overs remaining the score was 170-0 and they really needed an injection of quick runs but wickets started to tumble.

Hywell Jones (68) was well caught by Tom Powell in the deep and Isaac Tidley (4) fell lbw, followed by Lachan Walsh bowled (97) all to the bowling of Matt Constable (3-39).

Good late bowling and fielding kept the run rate under control as Steyning ran out of overs, closing on 216-5.

Other successful Park bowlers were Ollie Constable (1-40) and Demari Benta (1-30).

In reply Crows found it equally difficult to get the ball away as they tried to build a solid foundation.

The prolific Brad Payne (14) fell lbw to Chris Barnet (1-41) and Dave Rayment (25) was lured into a false shot by Bartholomew Poyster (1-42) – so at 49-2 in the 11th over things were evenly placed.

Steyning’s fielding was very sharp as they tried to make an important breakthrough. Playing cautiously to begin with Tom Powell and Demari Benta had other ideas.

Once Benta (54) got into his stride with crisp wristy shots the match was getting away from Steyning, but he was Carelessly run out by Hywel Jones.

After losing Clive Tong (13) to James Johnson (1-24) Matt Constable joined Powell and they quickly took the game away from Steyning.

Tom Powell finished on (66*) but it was Matt Constable (22*) who powered the ball to the boundary hitting the winning runs in the 39th over – and the celebrations started.

Crows chairman Justin Harley commiserated with Steyning, saying it was a shame that one team had to lose this game after coming so close to promotion.